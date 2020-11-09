Baxta is now Number One Pet App in Australia

Pets are becoming the real stars of social media and Baxta’s app is the number one tool in the country for setting up a social media profile for your beloved pet.

Found on Apple’s App Store, this Aussie built and owned app is now officially the top-rated app in the pet category with the most five-star reviews of any pet app and over 4,000 downloads since its launch just three months ago.

Whether your pet walks, crawls, flies, slithers, hops, or swims, Baxta is a free social networking platform for pets, connecting pet parents with over 10,000 services and products recommended, rated and reviewed by the global pet community.

Since the app’s release pet parents, ‘hoomans’ and owners have become increasingly engaged, creating new groups for their dog breeds, sharing cute and funny content and rating pet-friendly services.

It’s not just for dogs and cats either. Since launching, new profiles have been created for sheep, ducks, alpacas, geese, horses, donkeys, mice and rats.

Insect profiles are also popular with stick bugs, spiny leaves, burrowing cockroaches and rhinoceros beetles showcasing their day to day activities, snacks and bug-selfies!

Baxta spokesperson and TV vet, Dr Simone Maher, says the team have been absolutely inundated since launching.

“After two years in development we’re excited to build a totally new pet-loving community who are having so much fun using the app on the daily.”

Elli, who is one of the first users to join the app has a little Cavoodle named Albi who says her relationship with her dog is like family.

“I always call him my son,” Elli says.

“I feel like he’s helped with any anxiety I’ve had and have felt so much happier since the day I got him.

“I love that on Baxta, everyone is equally dog obsessed and there’s no embarrassment in sharing your love. It’s a really friendly community.

“I also find with Baxta that I haven’t worried so much about how perfect the photo is. Whereas on Instagram, I would filter it and only post the ‘best’ photos.

“I find with Baxta, I’m just more instant. Like this is what we did today. A little bit less curated for me than other social media channels I use.”

To join in the fun download the app today at https://apps.apple.com/au/app/baxta/id1462624482.