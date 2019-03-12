BCNA launches My Journey Breast Cancer Online Tool for Australian Women

Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) has launched a new digital tool to make the breast cancer journey less overwhelming for Australian women.

The My Journey online tool, which is the first of its kind in the Australian eHealth breast cancer space, means women diagnosed with breast cancer will have instant access to trusted and up-to-date information that relates to their own personal circumstances.

The pathway that women take through the digital tool is tailored to their own diagnosis and situation, which means they can use the information to make decisions about things that are important to them.

“A breast cancer diagnosis usually comes out of the blue and turns a woman’s world upside down – many women tell us that everything changes from that moment on,” said BCNA CEO Kirsten Pilatti.

“We know that it can be really overwhelming to be given lots of information that doesn’t relate to your own circumstances, and this is particularly true when someone has just been diagnosed with breast cancer and they’re feeling shocked and not in control,” said Kirsten.

“Just like no two women are the same, no two breast cancer diagnoses are the same. There are so many varying factors based on the type of breast cancer you have, your age, where you live and other personal circumstances. The My Journey tool takes all these things into account and takes you on an information journey that’s tailored to you.”

“If you’re a young woman who has just been diagnosed you might be looking for information about preserving your fertility. Other women might be interested in side effects and how to manage them, whereas others might want to find out about clinical trials they could join.”

The My Journey online tool has been developed with mobile, tablet and desktop in mind after women with breast cancer told BCNA they needed to be able to access information while meeting with their treating team, during chemotherapy, at work and from bed when they think of something in the middle of the night.

The tool also has information for women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, DCIS and men with breast cancer.

“It is estimated that more than 19,500*Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. My Journey provides each and every one of them with ready access to valuable evidence-based information, to inform decision making and support their needs. Cancer Australia has been pleased to provide the funding to BCNA to deliver this initiative,” said Dr Helen Zorbas, CEO, Cancer Australia.

The My Journey online tool has been designed by breast cancer experts in collaboration with digital experts and people with a personal experience of breast cancer, and has been funded by Cancer Australia.

If you or someone you know has been affected by breast cancer, you can access the My Journey online tool at bcna.org.au/myjourney

*Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2018. Cancer data in Australia: Summary. Cat. no. CAN 122. Canberra: AIHW [Accessed March 2019].