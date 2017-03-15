Beauty: Discover Jurlique’s Hydration Range

Herbal Recovery Advanced Eye Serum

A potent antioxidant eye treatment enriched with our exclusive Naturevive PB18+ complex to help reduce the signs of fatigue minimise the appearance of fine lines and dehydration. Your delicate eye area will be smoothed protected and instantly more radiant. Benefits: Effects of fatigue minimised. Delicate eye area is smoothed and protected. Eye area is instantly more radiant. How to Use: Warm a small amount between ring fingers and then gently press and release working from the inner corner of the eye in an outwards direction. Herbal Recovery Antioxidant Gel Mask

A hydrating and revitalising high performance gel mask infused with antioxidant beads that release Vitamin E to help address the first signs of ageing and protect the skin against environmental aggressors. Leave skin feeling hydrated and looking radiant. Benefits: Skin feels hydrated and looks radiant. Helps minimise effects of dehydration and dullness. Gently exfoliates for smoother and brighter skin. How to Use: Apply an even layer to the skin with fingertips, avoiding the eye area. Relax for 10 minutes then remove excess with warm, damp cotton pads. For optimum results use two to three times a week as part of the Herbal Recovery and Youth Defence treatment ritual. Herbal Recovery Eye Cream

A high performance antioxidant eye cream featuring powerful botanicals and plant oils to help improve skin firmness, moisture, lines and radiance. Benefits: Helps to fade dark circles and puffiness. Helps replenish and brighten. Helps minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. How to Use: Apply a small amount to fingertips and press gently onto delicate skin around the eye area, morning and night.