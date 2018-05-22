Beauty: ghd contour professional crimper

ghd contour professional crimper This season we are big on texture, with 80s-inspired looks taking centre stage on the catwalk. In response, we proudly present the new ghd contour™ professional crimper. Featuring advanced ceramic heat technology and multi-dimensional plates, with ghd contour™ you can add depth and bold texture to any look, to instantly enhance shape and volume.

Suitable for all hair types the ghd contour™ professional crimper uses the optimum styling temperature of 185°C creating impactful looks, that last. “Crimping is a session stylist’s secret to creating incredible volume and big hair. We all carry a crimper in ghd’s kit as they’re incredible for adding volume and texture, so I’m thrilled to be involved in creating this new super tool for ghd!” adam reed, ghd brand ambassador This product is exclusively available for SS’17, while stocks last.

The ghd contour professional crimper is available online at the official ghd website for $169.00*

About GHD In 2001, ghd revolutionized the way women styled their hair with the launch of its first styler – a professional tool designed for salon use that could also be easily used at home. ghd has continued to be a leader and innovator in hair styling with its wide range of professional stylers, hair dryers, hair products and hair brushes.

*Prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer