Beauty: ghd curve classic curl tong

ghd curve classic curl tong Introducing ghd curve®, the new range of tongs & wands from ghd. Featuring ghd’s tri-zone™ technology for healthier-looking curls that stay locked-in all day and night.

Each ghd curve® tong contains patented tri-zone® breakthrough ceramic technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. This is maintained with six quick-thinking sensors in the tri-zone™ barrel that ensures the optimum temperature is delivered constantly and evenly all along the barrel of the tong; delivering lasting curls that are formed fast and stay locked-in, while respecting the health of your hair.

The ghd curve® classic curl tong has a 26mm medium barrel with spring activated ergonomic lever to create consistent curls for a classic style and volume, even on shorter hair. The protective cool tip provides you with a safe place to hold the hair in place while you curl, and the built-in safety stand allows you to place the tong down securely during styling.

Other handy features include a professional-length cord to allow for flexible styling, automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes without use and universal voltage, so you can use your tong anywhere in the world. So if you are looking to create classic, covetable curls simply discover the ghd curve® classic curl tong.

The ghd curve classic curl tong is available online at the official ghd website for $230.00*

About GHD In 2001, ghd revolutionized the way women styled their hair with the launch of its first styler – a professional tool designed for salon use that could also be easily used at home. ghd has continued to be a leader and innovator in hair styling with its wide range of professional stylers, hair dryers, hair products and hair brushes. FREE standard delivery service is available in Australia for all orders which include electrical goods. Other product orders include a postage cost of $12.50AUD. Your order will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days, with the exception of WA, NT and regional areas of Australia, which may take up to 8 days. Your items will be delivered through Australia Post. A signature will be required upon delivery, so a physical address is preferred.

*Prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer