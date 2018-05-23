Beauty: ghd IV Styler

ghd IV Styler The one where it all started, the ghd original styler AKA ghd IV styler is favoured for creating sleek and smooth everyday styles with enhanced shine. This original hair hero uses ceramic heat technology to style at the optimum styling temperature, for perfect results every time. Simple, effective, iconic. A rounded barrel and floating plates makes this original ghd styler glide easily through hair, creating beautiful styles that will be the envy of your friends.

Plus, with automatic sleep mode and universal voltage you’ll have peace of mind to create great results at home or abroad. Suitable for all hair types, the ghd original styler is a brilliant all-rounder, ensuring you have a good hair day, every day. *product packaging may vary from image shown

The ghd IV Styler is available online at the official ghd website for $190.00*

About GHD In 2001, ghd revolutionized the way women styled their hair with the launch of its first styler – a professional tool designed for salon use that could also be easily used at home. ghd has continued to be a leader and innovator in hair styling with its wide range of professional stylers, hair dryers, hair products and hair brushes. FREE standard delivery service is available in Australia for all orders which include electrical goods. Other product orders include a postage cost of $12.50AUD. Your order will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days, with the exception of WA, NT and regional areas of Australia, which may take up to 8 days. Your items will be delivered through Australia Post. A signature will be required upon delivery, so a physical address is preferred.

*Prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer