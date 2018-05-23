Beauty: ghd V Gold Max Styler

ghd V Gold Max Styler Take the hard work out of styling with the ghd max styler, formally known as the ghd V gold max styler and featuring broad 2 inch (50.8mm) plates for easier and quicker styling on long, curly or thicker hair types.

The ghd max styler comes complete with advanced ceramic heat technology, ensuring a consistent and even optimum styling temperature of 185°?C throughout your style. Smooth, golden floating plates deliver snag-free styling and shine, while the wider plates enable you to style larger sections of hair with ease, perfect for taming frizz in naturally curly hair and great for longer hair types, when creating waves, curls or a simple straight.

Packed with essential features such as universal voltage, a 30 second heat-up time, protective plate guard and sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use, the ghd max styler is perfect for quick and easy salon-worthy style, on the go.

The ghd V Gold Max Styler is available online at the official ghd website for $270.00*

About GHD In 2001, ghd revolutionized the way women styled their hair with the launch of its first styler – a professional tool designed for salon use that could also be easily used at home. ghd has continued to be a leader and innovator in hair styling with its wide range of professional stylers, hair dryers, hair products and hair brushes. FREE standard delivery service is available in Australia for all orders which include electrical goods. Other product orders include a postage cost of $12.50AUD. Your order will be delivered within 3 to 5 business days, with the exception of WA, NT and regional areas of Australia, which may take up to 8 days. Your items will be delivered through Australia Post. A signature will be required upon delivery, so a physical address is preferred.

*Prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer