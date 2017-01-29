Beauty: Give the Gift of Natural Skincare for Valentine’s Day 2017

Jurlique has been the leader in natural skincare in Australia since 1985. From sensitive skin to anti-ageing, Jurlique applies advanced technologies to organic ingredients grown at their Australian Farm in the Adelaide Hills.
Give the gift of nature this Valentine’s Day with these gifts ideas by Jurlique.
Gifts Under $50Treat someone special to Jurlique’s two bestselling Rose favourites in one gorgeous gift set. Soft-scented and deeply hydrating, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves Roses. Set includes:
• Rose Hand Cream 40mL
Gift SetsSpoil your loved ones with younger-looking skin. This anti-ageing skin care trio targets visible lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness to tighten and rejuvenate the skin, and leave it looking radiant.
Set includes:
• Intense Recovery Mask 100mL
• Purely Age-Defying Firming and Tightening Serum 30mL
• Purely Age-Defying Ultra Firm and Lift Cream 50mL
Give someone special the gift of radiant skin with this Herbal Recovery Trio. Rich in concentrated botanicals to address the first signs of ageing, and restore skin’s natural glow.
Set includes: