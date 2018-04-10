Beauty: Katy Kat Collection by Katy Perry and COVERGIRL

A new collection created by Katy Perry & COVERGIRL limited edition is available in Australia exclusively at Priceline.

This collection includes:

• Katy Kat Lipgloss

• Katy Kat Eyeshadow Palette

• Katy Kat Eyeliner

Katy Kat Lipgloss – lip-boost balm. Add a dazzling 3-D effect with KATY GLAM glitter that takes the look over the top!

Katy Kat Eyeshadow Palette – 10 shades per palette, each designed by Katy Perry. Rich, intense colour payout in a variety of finishes. Packaged in a custom made packaging.

Katy Kat Eyeliner – Liquid like formula allows for creating the perfect cat eye.

Katy Perry says, “I collaborated with COVERGIRL to create my own make-up collection, The Katy Kat Collection. I was involved in every part of the process – from packaging to the colour palette to the shade names…even the campaign creative. Everything is very personal to me. I made the Katy Kat Collection for my fans and any girl who is willing to experiment with colour. I am so proud of the collection.”