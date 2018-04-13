Beauty Trends 2018

Black Attack

The year 2018 is poised to be the year of everything glitzy. From the gold highlighter, glittery glosses to the stark eyeliner, the top trends in makeup for this year rock.

The black eyeliner is making a huge return in 2018. It has been seen at Marc Jacobs’s shows and other famous runaways. It needs to be traced around both lash lines and then wing it at a dramatic angle. Also one can create graphic shapes with the black attack. It is known as the Marc Jacobs Magic Marc’er Precision pen which is a waterproof liquid.

Bullets are Back

After several years of liquid lipstick domination, the bullet is back again. It features a creamy hydrating formula. It is the new Kylie Jenner’s.

Golden girl

The Golden girl is also trending make-up. Rihanna is not the one who invented the Golden make-up but she invented the gold highlighter. It is going to be around for the next several years. The Trophy Wife from Fenty Beauty line uses the perfect pigment that can or should be on your face.

Fenty Beauty

Those who have dark skin this is perfect. One can go a little wild and lay Trophy Wife anywhere and everywhere. The ones with pale and cooler skin tones should use it as eyeshadow and spot highlighter.

New Glitter

New glitter is on top of the trending list. Glitters have been supersized in 2018.The rhinestones, gems and sequins are the new way to wear the sparkly stuff. It has to be adhered on your eyelids around the eyes using lash glue. The makeup needs patience but the, in the end, it is worth the patience.

Glow Getter

As if sparkly embellishment and golden highlighter are not enough. This massive makeup moment will be the rise of the ultra-highlighted skin. The glower the better. Nam Vo a makeup artist created her signature called the Namvoglow using a holographic violet pigment.

Another one is the cat-eye flick. It is getting a new look this year. Rather than tracing an ultra-sharp wing, round off the edge instead. It was the new look at Tom Ford. One can trace it outside the wing first then fill it in.