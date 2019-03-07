Belmont Stakes 2019: Fashion At The Races

Horse racing tournaments are growing tremendously when it comes to the world of sports. A lot of people became interested because aside from other popular sports existing in the country today, the horse racing tournament offers the most exciting game up to the very last second of the show. Thus, it’s undeniably true that once a prestigious horse racing is commemorated like Preakness, Kentucky, and Belmont Stakes, a lot of horse racing fans are on their feet to experience the show.

Apart from a huge amount of wagering, broad categories of odds and entries, various competitive horses and jockeys, one of the essential that brought additional color and life of horse racing events is the racing fashion. For someone who wants to show off their personality and style and dressing like a pro in horse racing was like a dream come true. Ideally, not everyone may seem to have the mindset, but others would likely more to flaunt to showcase what they’ve got in the horse racing red carpet.

Therefore, as there will be lots of prestigious horse racing shows which will kick off very soon, fashion goers are ready to celebrate the festivity of these tournaments by dressing up. If you are one of the horse racing fans who wanted to hit by a spotlight on a horse racing show red carpet, let me give you some tips on the things you need to bring, the places where you will be going, and most importantly how you come up with an amazing fashion statement.

How To Dress Up

A horse racing show like Belmont Stakes 2019 is a parade of style and color. It doesn’t matter if you would like to mimic your most adored rockstar or keep a sleek and elegant style of white, all you need to keep in mind is to stay monochrome. All throughout the years, that horse racing existed, a lot of different personalities show of variations of style and trend when it comes to their dresses and suits. But these personalities have on thing in common and that’s going monochrome. It is said that in the fashion industry, whatever style you wear you will not go wrong with white and black.

When it comes to your shoes, some could come in heels and escalators. While this can be true if you just stay in one corner and watching, but for some who wanted to fully experience an action-packed show while dressing up, it’s best that you pair it with flat shoes or festive printed slippers. This will help you save being drowned in a grassy course like heels normally do.

On the other hand, if you are comfortable wearing a dress that pops out in bright colors, you may do so. But on one hand, you should be wise enough and make sure that you can carry this style. A floral dress may be carried during a Kentucky Derby and Oaks; but for other horse racing show like Belmont Stakes, black and white which are monochromatic colors will always be the best choice.

How To Get There

Elmont Park, New York is the home of Belmont Stakes. For someone who doesn’t know, New York is the Fashion Capital of Horse Racing. Yes, sound right! It’s easy to reach the race course in Elmont where you only need to ride a train that directly sends you to the park. Tickets are available at the train station where you should be riding and make sure that you keep it because it has to be checked before and after you ride the train.

Taking the train is the easiest and the most comfortable way of going to the Park. Make sure that you get the directions right and if you don’t Google Map is just one tap.

Things You Need To Bring

Truly, the Belmont Stakes is one of the most anticipated horse racing tournament of the year because it’s the final leg of the U.S Triple Crown Series and this is where the real horse racer winner will be identified. A flat pair of shoes will help you survive as you watch and engage on a whole day action-packed show. Don’t bring too many things. A smaller bag will do and things inside should only include your primary necessity.

Lastly, the most important thing you need to bring in cash. Yes, cold cash on hand. You may bring a card with you as there would be ATMs available in the area; however, they charge high transaction fees so cash is far better. You need this for all your needs as the racing goes on especially you want to bet for your desired entries. Make sure that when you bet, bet wisely. Bet within the last two minutes before odds are closing and bet the odds with the highest percentage. This is a pro and effective tip that every sport betting professional does for a more profitable horse racing betting.