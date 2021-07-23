Bennet Schwartz Explores How Women are Changing the Digital Marketing and PR World

It’s no secret that women are changing the world in a variety of industries. Some people might say it’s because they have more time to focus on these careers than men do, but this isn’t true at all. Women are making huge strides in digital marketing and public relations because they’re simply better suited for them. In this blog post, Bennet Schwartz will explore why women are taking over the digital realm and how you can be one of them!

Women Build Lasting Relationships – Even in Networking

One of the reasons women are so successful in digital marketing and public relations is because they’re naturally good at it. They have a knack for building relationships, which is hugely important to these fields! Women also tend to excel when it comes to multitasking on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. Men may be more inclined to focus on just one platform or task at a time while women can juggle several different things simultaneously. It seems only natural; women make up 47% of all social media users with an average spend per user higher than male counterparts – $100 more each year at 30%. Furthermore, nearly 71% of US female population owns a smartphone so it’s no wonder why we’re seeing such diversity when it comes to representation from people like Instagrammer Petra Collins who has over 421k followers or artist Alexia Chianchiano with her 60k followers.

Fellowship and Support

Women are making huge strides in this industry not only because they care about what their audience wants but also because female leaders inspire them daily with powerful messages that resonate deeply within them. There’s no better workplace environment than one with lots of strong females who support each other through challenges and celebrate successes.

Men are more likely to be driven by ego-based needs like power and recognition while women tend to thrive in a nurturing environment. Women also know how to get the job done without being pushy or aggressive, which is often refreshing for employers who have had so many negative experiences with men before them. This networking style can help build support networks that last throughout an entire career!

Women’s Emotional Intelligence Makes Them More Effective Leaders in Digital Marketing and PR

The skillset of female leaders in digital marketing and public relations has evolved tremendously over time because they’re constantly learning just what it takes to succeed. They’re experts at managing their emotions when dealing with colleagues or clients (both online and offline) which makes them even better communicators. They also have an innate ability to read people’s emotions, which is a huge advantage!

Women Leading the Public Relations Industry

Women are also leading the public relations industry, which is another key area of digital marketing. Women are more empathetic which makes them excellent at understanding what their audience needs to hear – no matter who they’re trying to reach or how many people there are!

Women can adapt to change quicker than any other group out there; whether it be communication skills or technology, female leaders know how to take full advantage of every opportunity that comes their way.

Women Are Breaking the Glass Ceiling In Digital Marketing

Digital marketing and public relations have historically been male-dominated industries. As such, many women in the industry are looking to change this trend by encouraging more females to enter these fields. Industry leaders like Ann Handley and Carolyn Gerin hope that their respective initiatives will empower young girls who aspire to be future digital marketers or PR professionals. The changes they make now could help determine whether our society can fully integrate into the 21st century with gender equality at its core.

Top Female Executives

Some female tech executives, including Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, have spoken out about how a lack of women in leadership roles has led to unequal paychecks for men and women alike – something that is reflected in annual lists of top earning CEOs as well as celebrities on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest paid entertainers.

Ann Handley and Carolyn Gerin hope that their respective initiatives will empower young girls who aspire to be future digital marketers or PR professionals. The changes they make now could help determine whether our society can fully integrate into the 21st century with gender equality at its core. Women like Ann, Sheryl Sandberg, and other female leaders in male-dominated industries are making strides towards a more equitable future for everyone – not just women!

The change these two industry giants (and many others) strive for is something bigger than improving a few numbers on an income statement; it’s about ensuring equal opportunity both inside the workplace as well as outside of it. It’s about creating a more inclusive environment for all of society to thrive in.

Women Will Continue To Be On The Forefront of Change

The digital marketing and public relations world is changing. Women are on the forefront of this change, using their vast singular perspectives to see new opportunities.

Bennet Schwartz says that women have always played a large part in shaping culture through journalism, but now they’re bringing that same approach to the business side as well.