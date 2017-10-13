Bernadette Eriksen named 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Woman of the year

Congratulations to Bernadette Eriksen, CEO & Founder of Flavour Creations, named the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Woman of the Year. Ms Eriksen was also the winner of the Entrepreneur Award at the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Women’s Awards on 6 October 2017.

Ms Eriksen started Flavour Creations more than 20 years ago to provide essential nutrition services to some of Australia’s most vulnerable people – primarily those living with dysphagia (difficulty swallowing).

Through her line of pre-thickened drinks and nutritionally advanced product solutions, Ms Eriksen’s work is helping clients, from infants to the elderly, restore nutritional quality and great taste to their diet. Today, Flavour Creations products can be found in every government-owned hospital in Australia.

With 50 per cent of aged-care residents suffering from malnutrition and dehydration, Ms Eriksen said her business’ purpose was to enhance the quality of human life through food.

“I hope my business success shows other aspiring female entrepreneurs that we all have the ability and responsibility to create the kind of world we want to live in,” she said.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Women’s Award were:

For Purpose and Social Enterprise winner: Gail Ker OAM , CEO, Access Community Services Ltd, from Logan City.

, CEO, Access Community Services Ltd, from Logan City. Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Dr Nicki Murdock , Chair, Health Leaders Australia, from Brisbane.

, Chair, Health Leaders Australia, from Brisbane. Corporate and Private Award winner: Kyra Bonney , General Manager, Indigenous Strategy, Chandler Macleod, from Brisbane.

, General Manager, Indigenous Strategy, Chandler Macleod, from Brisbane. Young Business Women’s Award winner: Alyce Keegan, Owner, Kit and Clowder, from Brisbane.

Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador and Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, Joe Pollard, said that all of the Queensland winners were extraordinary business women whose achievements deserved to be recognised.

“As an industry leader, Ms Eriksen is enabling patients to enjoy food with dignity, while also ensuring products cater to their nutritional requirements. This is a business vision that goes beyond improving solely physical health – it also supports clients’ mental, emotional and overall wellbeing.”

Bernadette Eriksen took an unorthodox route into the food industry. After considering studies in food technology, she instead chose accountancy, arming herself with the knowledge to run a business. Now, Bernadette is the CEO of Flavour Creations, a company that provides essential nutrition services to some of Australia’s most vulnerable people, primarily those living with dysphagia. 50 per cent of aged-care residents suffer from malnutrition and dehydration. Flavour Creations’ pre-thickened drinks and nutritionally advanced product solutions assist clients from infants to the elderly to restore their diet by making their food enticing and accessible. Bernadette founded Flavour Creations 20 years ago, and her products can now be found in every government owned hospital in Australia.

Ms Eriksen will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders. They celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and at a macro level, a thriving economy.

Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are open year-round. If you, or a brilliant business woman you know, deserve recognition, nominate today: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/