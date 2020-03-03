Best activities to enjoy with the grandkids on holiday

Holidays are always filled with memories that you’ll cherish forever, but few can compare to the memories you make while on holiday with the grandkids.

Adventure. New experiences. Quality time spent as a family. Those rare but wonderful moments shared between grandchildren and grandparents are always too few and far between but are some things that every member of the family will be able to remember and reflect on for a lifetime.

If you’re planning a holiday with the grandkids and want to have a couple of ideas of fun things you can do together up your sleeve, here are some family-favourites that are sure to be a hit with every member of the family.

Animal encounters

Getting up close and personal with members of the animal kingdom is always great fun. Start by investigating if there are any zoos, aquariums or animal sanctuaries in the area. Depending on where you’re staying and the time of year, a whale watching cruise is a fantastic and memorable experience. Going on a horse trail ride or trying your luck dropping a line in for some fishing can also be great fun for those who prefer to do something more ‘hands on’.

Water parks

Move over theme parks — water parks are the new family-favourite. With water slides, wave pools and water play areas suitable for little kids, they’re a great way to spend a day and make the most of the sunshine. Even if you’re not keen on the idea of getting an adrenaline rush trying out the fierce water slides, most water parks cater to the whole family providing some more relaxed water rides, pool-side banana lounges and cafes.

Visit natural attractions

Few things can compete with the awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping beauty of mother nature. Particularly in an age when most kids are glued to screens for much of their day, getting them outdoors to appreciate the natural world around them can give them a better understanding and perspective of the world. From caves and mountains, to rainforests, waterfalls and beaches, find out what’s around your local area and get going!

Places of local significance

When you visit a new place, it’s always good to gain an awareness and appreciation of the roots that helped establish the place and its unique character or personality. The best way to do this is by visiting any places of local historical significance. It could be a disused mine, a historical building or other point of interest. Local museums are also fantastic at providing a snapshot of a place and its history.

Sporting matches

While sport isn’t something that every child is interested in, checking out a local sporting match or event can be a great way to get amongst the local community. It gets everyone out in the fresh air while witnessing some friendly competition and enjoying the atmosphere.

Local parks and gardens

Sometimes it’s the simple things that are the best. A day spent wandering, relaxing or exploring a local park or garden is fun, free and good for your health. Pack a picnic and take some sporting equipment and you’re all set!