Best Christmas Gifts For A Boho-Chic Bestie

A Boho-chic friend loves her flower-print fabrics, the diversity of the style, and its exotic flair. With their love for mismatched beauty and zeal for globe-trotting, it could be a tricky one finding the best Christmas gift for your Boho-chic best friend. Australia’s bohemian fashion is seeing a gradual rise in the year 2020 with popular labels such as Wishsister. So, if you need a hand picking the best Christmas gift for your boho bestie, don’t worry as we’ve already done all the work! Check out this list below, you can thank us later.

1. A Salt Lamp

The Himalayan salt lamps bring a soothing, soft, warm glow wherever it’s placed and it’s an object that every Bohemian-style lover wants in her collection. The salt lamp is mysterious, as it is fascinating. It’s believed to be a natural air purifier and reduces the rate at which floating pollutants may cause offensive smells in a room. As your best friend styles her home to suit natural lighting, the salt lamp will be a great addition to her space. It’s a perfect earthly gift to present your Boho-chic best friend this Christmas. Besides, it makes a beautiful piece she could use as home décor. How cool is it to have a decorative element that boosts a room’s aesthetic appeal whilst being organically beneficial?

2. Pouf Ottoman

These ottomans are loved by everybody, particularly those with Bohemian preferences. It is funky, oddly styled, and makes an excellent gift for your free-spirited friend. Besides providing extra seating in any given space, it makes a fabulous footstool to rest the legs. Also, because Bohemians love pieces that seem odd and mismatched, the handmade Pouf Ottoman makes the ideal gift this Christmas. These Ottomans come in crocheted and stitched styles with vibrant multi-coloured print designs. You may not have to spend so much time choosing between colours, because each piece is uniquely coloured.

3. Simple Bohemian earrings

You may be amazed to know this may be the least priced jewellery set you may ever purchase. These trinkets speak a lot of love and attention to detail. They come in various hoops and looped designs but are created to fit the style of any Boho-chic. At a glance, these ornaments are playful, colourful and could make a subtle yet envious fashion statement for your Bohemian best friend. You can try out online shops such as indigenouspromotions.com.au to choose from a variety of earrings and other jewellery. You could get a pair of friendship earrings to rock together; that would be so chic!

4. The Chevron Wood Wall Art

Made from wood, and although slightly polished, this wall art still retains its organic lumbar appearance. As lovers of nature and all things organic, Bohemians and hippies would love this piece of art as part of their interior decor. The Chevron Wood Wall Art comes in different designs and colours. You can get her as many pieces to add a touch of nature to the bedroom, bathroom, and hall.

5. A Harlow fringed bag or the capsize leather bag

The fringed bag and the capsize leather bag make great gifts for your best friend. They are purposeful and easy-to-use objects which mark friendship and affection for the one who was gifted. You can quickly request the designer to personalise the fringed bag and the capsize pouch for your best friend. All it takes is to stitch in your friend’s initials or favourite design onto the leather. All these bags come in an array of art prints from Jonas Claesson (the illustrator).

6. The Round Crochet Dream Catcher and the Quenti Leather Wallet

Fortunately, these items are everyday objects a person would need to keep some money or any other thing that can fit conveniently. Why does this make an excellent gift for a Boho-chic best friend? Each Quenti Leather Wallet is created with intricate designs and is unique. The same applies to the Round Crochet Dream Catcher. Both are lightweight but made of quality material that lasts for a long time without tearing. As you may have suspected, they are all carefully handmade and add value to friendship.

7. A GlobeIn Artisan Box and Elemental Body Scrub

As the name suggests, these are organic body products that make excellent pieces for a spa day. These are made from natural herbs and non-chemical substances, therefore infusing freshness into the skin. It is welcome news for persons who empathise as nature lovers.

8. Dainty Raw Labradorite Necklace

This is a pendant, rough-cut gemstone necklace which comes in varied colours, although the usual tones are blue, turquoise, and green. The gemstone hanging on a stainless-steel chain is designed to provide maximum protection for all skin types. You may not have to worry about a skin reaction to the person who wears it. Luckily, the design is purposed to fit all occasions and could be used as a friendship necklace between friends.

9. A Boho Custom-made Best Friends Mug

You would want to get a gift your best friend can use regularly and have you in mind anytime she does. Well, this is why getting a custom made Boho-theme mug is a perfect Christmas gift. Perhaps, you are about to change your best friend’s morning coffee routine because with each sip, they will remember you. How about purchasing a couple of these mugs and sharing early morning Christmas coffee with your best friend?

10. A Pressed Flower Keychain or Necklace

The pressed flower keychain or necklace is another gift that shows your thoughtfulness and love towards your best friend. It incorporates the use of your best friend’s favourite flower (dried and treated) fixed into a crystal-shaped keychain. What makes this even more remarkable is that this object can be opened and replaced with another favourite flower. All it takes is to dry the petals carefully, after which you gently lift them into the open crystal and shut it tight. Keep in mind that not all these keychains are designed to be opened. Therefore, before purchasing, make sure to ask about the features.

11. The Boho Shibori Emerald Dish Towel

Otherwise known as the “Teal Tie Tea Dye Towel,” this is a napkin you can be sure will be put to regular use. It is dipped in plant-based dye and is a preferred option for a boho-chic best friend who may also be particular about a green lifestyle. Perhaps, the most exciting fact about this towel is that it does not fade or run when put in water. It maintains its state without losing its initial appeal. Wouldn’t you love your best friend to remember you whenever they go to the kitchen?

12. A Flower Hippie Bucket Hat

Did you know that in most cases, Bohemians love to dress up with a hat to top off their look? The Flower Hippie Bucket Hat comes in a variety of colours and is pretty inexpensive. Therefore, you are at liberty to buy a few to compliment your best friend’s wardrobe and fashion look. Interestingly, they are washable and do not crumble when machine dried. Also, these bucket hats are made from fabrics that do not irritate the skin or the hair, making it a perfect choice for a gift.

Your best friend’s unique Boho-style should not stop you from making her Christmas memorable. You can pick an item off this list or create a DIY Boho-inspired gift on your own. Your efforts to surprise her with something that’s her style would definitely make her happy.