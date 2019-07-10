Best Fashion Labels on sale, with Afterpay July 2019

If you’re an Afterpay Addict like I am, then you’re going to fall in love with the urge, a new fashion search engine that brings all the top Australian fashion stores and labels together into one place, helping you find items you’re looking for more quickly and easily.

I happened to stumble across the urge whilst on the hunt for a new pair of jeans. Using it I was able to not only find the Jeans I was looking for, but I could filter by Afterpay. I had always planned on buying them at David jones as I knew they offered Afterpay, but I quickly realised The Iconic had them for 50% off and I could still pay with Afterpay.

As soon as I realised how much I could save, I quickly expanded my horizons and searched for womens dresses with afterpay, again filtered by whats on sale only.

the urge is so quick and saves having to click between all my open browser windows.