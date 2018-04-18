Best Hens night venues for Male strippers in Sydney

Hens party venues with male strippers should be one of your favourite spots for your bachelorette party. Here you will find many of the best venues that provide entertainment. If you are looking for fabulous entertainment and attire for the bride-to-be, you have come to the right place.

1. Magic men Live

Whether you choose a glamorous hens or a get down and dirty hens, you can be sure the bride and bridesmaids will be the centre of everybody’s attention. We suggest getting the best entertainment that you think you can get the bride will enjoy.

2. Sirens Strippers

Platinum men is Sydney’s home for erotic dancer entertainment. This Sydney male stripper agency guarantees satisfaction with their costume shows and experience with bachelorette parties, birthdays and special events that require a dancer from the NSW area. Our dancers/strippers are recommended by strip clubs such as Campus and sex shops such as Seduction and Romantique who also provide amenities for bachelorettes and birthday parties. So if a hens party is coming up contact Sirens Platinum mens male revue.

3. Magic Hens night Sydney

If you are going to plan a hens party, go for bachelorette party venue packages that are also available at our online store. If you are pressed for time, then order one of our bachelorette party kits that will help you to organize the best hens party ever for a short period of time. These kits come with everything you may need to plan an amazing bachelorette party. They carry a hens party package for every type of bachelorette party as well, whether you are going out to the club or having a house party, we have a party kit to offer.

Here are some Reviews:

OMG, we had such a fun time at our party Rafael…you were AMAZING! I got calls for days about how much fun all the girls had. Thanks so much for making my sister’s bachelorette so memorable. I will SO be coming to the show ASAP! ~ Jennifer

I just want to say that I LOVE all you fellas, you are all great. You all seem to be great guys. My girls and I have such a fantastic time…And we always have stories to tell. lol. I can’t wait to see you.