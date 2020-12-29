Best Ideas for a Memorable Virtual Night Out

If COVID-19 happened twenty or forty years ago (or even ten), our socialization would go to ruins. Thankfully, we now have far better technology which allows us to stay in touch even when we’re miles apart.

So why not use it? If you feel lonely and miss your friends, you can do a virtual night out – a quality time with your mates online!

Here are some of the best ideas for virtual night outs that will surely create great memories for you and your crew.

Virtual Game Night

Nothing connects people better than playing games. Enjoyable activities, lots of laughter, and positive vibes can make you forget even the worst of problems. So, if you want to spend time with your friends but don’t want to meet IRL, you can host a virtual game night.

Virtual game nights are gaming sessions that transpire over the internet. You can host the night over Zoom, Skype, or any video conferencing software solution. Invite your friends, pick a game you want to play, and let the fun begin.

Moreover, you are in no way restricted to the type of games you can play. From Risk to Scrabble, anything’s possible. You can even play various drinking games inspired by popular TV shows and movies.

Call your friends, choose a game (or games), and enjoy your virtual night out. It’s probably even better than real game nights you’d have out, as you can wear PJs and cut travel costs.

Romantic Dinner

Your partner is far away, and you want a romantic rendezvous? Say no more! Date nights are an important part of every relationship, and not even social distancing should affect them.

Hence, we propose virtual romantic dinners. Many ask how that is even possible, as the definition of a date night is meeting IRL. However, that is not necessarily the case.

Dress up, set the mood with candles or romantic decoration, dim the lights, and call your loved one. You can even play some music in the background to add to the thrills. Of course, as this is a dinner, food is the most important part. You can either make the food – which is always better – or order food from your favourite restaurant. Whatever suits you!

Another reason why virtual date night is so great is that it brings something new to your relationship. It is all about new experiences – and experiences you will always remember and cherish.

Casino Night

An exclusive, invitation-only party in an opulent environment? Sign us up! Casino parties are always a popular choice for a friendly get-together. You get to dress up, play casino games, and drink and have fun with your friends. You get to experience thrills and adrenaline you would not otherwise experience on a regular day.

And you can do that over the internet too. Virtual casino nights and online casino parties can turn out to be a great way to spice up your week. Moreover, as numerous casinos worldwide are shut down, you can have your casino thrills without even leaving the house.

There are numerous options for virtual casino parties. For instance, you can decorate the house and ask friends to do the same. Then you can host virtual tournaments in games of your choice.

Furthermore, you can play real casino games online – find the best Aussie casino online and try your hand at actual casino games. Your options are limitless. The only thing you need is the will and dedication to making the party work. And don’t forget to have fun.

Movie Marathon

Movie nights are, for many of us, one of the communal things we miss the most. There is nothing like getting together and putting on a movie and eating popcorn for a couple of hours.

Moreover, movie marathons and binge-watching TV shows have become favourite pastimes for many during the pandemic. However, it is always better to do it in the company.

If you miss such group activities, you can host movie marathon nights over Zoom and Skype. Virtual movie nights let you enjoy the movie with your loved ones, all the while staying safe and protected. You can even make popcorn, make drinks, and grab snacks you love – just like you would do under normal circumstances.

Another great thing about this is that you can turn it into a routine. For instance, you can pick movies to watch during the week, and on the weekends, you can discuss themes and your favourite scenes and characters. Or even discuss plots and potential cliff-hangers! A popular choice for movie marathons is Disney, as it has a plethora of movies, and Japanese movies like My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away. If you are into superheroes, Marvel and DC Comics have great film franchises to try out.

Cocktail Party

A cocktail always sounds good, even during the pandemic! And if you don’t know how to make cocktails, even better.

You can gather your friends over Zoom and Skype, turn on a cocktail making tutorial, and experiment with drinks. You can even host a cocktail party once you build enough proficiency.

Virtual cocktail parties are great because you have countless drinks to try out and enough free time to invest in this hobby. Moreover, you will feel like you are doing something useful, as you are building new skills. Plus, when the quarantine ends, you will be equipped with new knowledge bound to come in handy in the future.