Best Mattresses in Australia

The Eva Mattress

According to a 2011 study by Michael J Aminoff et al, we spend a third of our lives sleeping, so it makes sense that we should want to find the best mattress possible to rest our bodies. Like many women across the globe, Australian women are also quite busy during the day, and when that day comes to an end, they want to get much sleep on a comfortable mattress. So, today you will get to know some of the most popular mattresses in Australia, and if you like to delve into deeper reach and read in-depth reviews about mattresses, we recommend you to get informed about the casper mattress , as it is a well-known brand name. Discover the best mattresses that the Australian market has to offer to hard-working women on this continent.

Eva Mattress has the best value among any mattresses you could find in Australia. If you want to get a good-quality mattress which is affordable, then the choice is obvious. Despite this brand being a new addition to the Australian market, it has already earned a positive recognition as it is 2x Voted Australia’s #1 Mattress-In-A-Box.

The design of the Eva mattress is micro-spring/foam, and it also adapts to the shape of your body thanks to the mini coils which are entirely independent. If you sleep on the back or the side, this model is perfect for you.

The Koala Mattress

As for the quality of the foam, the Koala Mattress is by far the best mattress. They use a Kloudcell foam which is described as “not too firm, nor not too soft”, making it the perfect option for heavy-sleepers. This special type of foam represents a combination of latex and memory foam, and only Koala makes it. It gives the nice body-shaping contour and provides sleepers with the extra cushion. The Koala Mattress also has a second layer

made from eco-foam, which gives this product more stability and durability. These two foams will make you feel as though you're sleeping on a cloud. Additionally, the mattress comes with a 120-day of the trial period and a 10-year warranty.

The Somuto Mattress

If you prefer to sleep on your side, then the Somuto mattress might be ideal choice for you. It is exclusively made in Australia, and can only be bought in the same continent. The manufacturers say that you will hit the “sweet spot" with this mattress. Foam and fabric are what makes the Somuto mattress great. The price is slightly above average, but if you're eager for a reliable bed and the one that will last a long time, then it is highly-recommended that you buy it as soon as possible. The contouring comfort foam is there to adjust to your body curves, making the Somuto mattress the best investment for side sleepers.

The Sleeping Duck Mattress

If you don't have a specific position in which you sleep or drift off to sleep, then it is worth checking out the Sleeping Duck mattress. For the bouncy feel, the designers of these mattresses made the perfect combination of foam and springs to accommodate the customer as much as they can. Customers can pick between the firm or medium mattress.

Once you buy it, you will see that it can adapt to any sleeping position. For instance, when you sleep on your back, the firm top layer will keep your spine in one place. Overall, the bounce from the layer made of latex will have you sleeping comfortably throughout the night.

The Hugo Mattress

The Hugo mattress is considered to be one of the superior medium mattresses available on the Australian market. With the help of the memory foam design, this brand guarantees all customers with a peaceful and comfortable sleep. The Hugo mattresses differ from its competitors as it uses four layers of foam, whereas the traditional mattresses use three layers of foam. The layers are as follows: Natural latex, Memory foam, Transition foam, The fourth layer, made of special material is what makes it unique. You just sink into the and High Density foam. Altogether, it creates good air circulation and a localized bounce (keeps movement isolated).

The Hugo Mattress comes with a 3-month trial with no commitment and easy returns, free shipping and express delivery is available, and a 10-year warranty.