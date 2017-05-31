Best places in the world to take the kids on a summer holiday

Share this: Twitter

Now is the time to spend as much time with your children as possible. There will come a time that your children will be wanting to go away with their friends (as daunting as that may sound). Cherish those summer memories!

Before you begin, it is highly recommended that you all have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). This entitles card holders to free or reduced cost healthcare throughout Europe (depending on the countries own policies). In order to apply for an EHIC, you have to be a UK, European Economic Area or Swiss citizen. EHIC does not replace travel insurance but is a great form of cover that will save you a lot of money, time and effort in the unfortunate case that you have an accident or fall ill. Click Here to apply for your European Health Insurance Card and you won’t have to worry about it again for the next 5 years.

No matter what your preferences are, there is certain to be a holiday suited for you and your family. Whether you would rather a relaxing week away by the beach or a fun-filled adventure holiday, carry on reading to explore the variety of options available in the big wide world.

Sun, Sea and Sand

If you are looking for a relaxed holiday in the sun, why not head to the Greek Islands? These islands are absolutely beautiful and provide you with stunning beaches, tourist destinations, incredible food and sleepy villages. Just about anyone of any age will enjoy what the Greek Islands have to offer and you will be sure not to get bored.

Safari

Perhaps you are looking for an adventurous holiday and your family are absolute nature lovers? There are so many destinations around the world that provide you with the exhilarating experience of a safari. There is nothing quite like getting out at the crack of dawn and experiencing the hidden secrets of nature with your own eyes. A safari holiday will be one of the most memorable experiences for you and your kids.

Ancient History

Holidays do not always have to be about lounging around the pool with a drink in hand. Take your kids to a destination such as Rome or Naples and enrich them with knowledge. These cities can offer just about anything you are looking for, making it easy to balance both relaxation and touristy activities. If your children are particularly interested in the ancient Romans, they will be amazed by the variety of museums and architecture available.

Surfing in Sydney

Summer holidays do not necessarily have to mean jumping on a plane and going to a different country. You will be surprised by just how much beauty lies right here in Australia. The Sydney is popular for it’s waves – perfect for surfing. All inclusive surfing lessons cost a mere £$8 for 2 hours and are a great form of mixing both exercise, adventure and fun.