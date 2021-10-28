Best Tech To Make Your Distance Learning Easier

For some enthusiasts, distance learning is a dream format, a long-awaited panacea for stress and imbalance. But in some cases, this is a forced measure due to unforeseen circumstances – like a forced quarantine because of Covid-19.

But how to organize remote learning so that everyone feels comfortable? We present the list of the best software that helps you stay connected, be self-organized and disciplined, and also achieve effective studying.

The best tools for teachers

#1. Google Classroom

Google Classroom is a free online distance education service. It helps to create your own class or course; invite users for training; exchange necessary files; add assignments for students; set evaluation criteria for testing; schedule video meetings on your calendar; show a presentation during an online broadcast; evaluate students’ work and monitor their progress.

All in all, it is one of the most reliable and demanded free tools for distance learning.

#2. Zoom

The video platform for conferencing allows holding calls with over 100 participants and screen sharing. These features make it an ideal tool for working with a small group of students.

#3. Edpuzzle

Edpuzzle helps teachers turn any video into a lesson. Using videos as teaching comprehension material, the teacher can add comments and questions to evaluate learners’ understanding.

Also, the teacher can see all the reporting: whether the students have watched the video, and how they interacted with it.

#4. Edmodo

Edmodo is a comprehensive software for online education where you can do almost all teaching duties: group classes, submit assignments, arrange quizzes, surveys, follow students’ progress, and give grades.

Edmodo also has a community for teachers where they can share lessons, ideas, and inspiration.

#5. Loom

Loom is the easiest and most convenient way to deliver your lectures to the audience. With the help of this tool, you can record everything that happens on your computer screen and broadcast a video lecture to the students. In this case, the teacher is displayed in the corner of the screen.

Loom lets you create custom sketches, use drawing and click-to-select tools, as well as set customizable access. And at the end of the lecture, you can track who watched the video and who didn’t.

#6. Prezi

Are you tired of making presentations on PowerPoint? Use Prezi. This free tool allows you to create mind maps and present data in an interactive way. 10 users can edit them at the same time, so it’s a cool tool to group with other teachers and make an effective presentation.

The best tools for students

GroupMe

Perhaps one of the most popular applications for communicating with groupmates. One chat can include up to 500 people. This tool is perfect for group projects or large classes, and for sharing information that is relevant to all students in a group at once.

Grammarly

Before sending your assignment to the teacher for review, be sure to double-check yourself in the writing checker. Grammarly will check for grammatical errors, correct use of punctuation marks, and also help to improve the style of the story.

Canva

One of the simplest yet effective tools for designing and creating visually appealing presentations, reports, essays, and more. You can create your own designs, or you can choose from thousands of templates.

Any software for recording video from the screen

It often happens that even in offline lessons you don’t keep pace with all the information voiced by the teacher. And don’t even ask about online lessons. Just use the best screen recorder for Mac so you have a chance to rewind and fill in the gaps at any time.

Google Drive

Everyone is familiar with this free service for storing and organizing files, which allows you to work on the same document with different people at the same time. There are several advantages for students: firstly, you can work on the assignment together with your peers, and secondly, it will be easier for the teacher to make edits to the documents, and you will see them in real-time.

Trello

Trello has simple functionality: you create a board for a project or group assignment, come up with names for these columns and invite members. Thus, the process of project fulfillment can be divided into stages and progress can be tracked. This task management tool also helps to stay disciplined, as you will always have a list of outstanding tasks.

Brainly

If some tasks seem challenging to you, write your question on the Brainly. It is a forum for experienced teachers and students who help with difficult homework.

Final words

Distance learning will inevitably force you to fight the arch-enemies – your own laziness and lack of time management. And you have to be ready for this fight. Be confident in your abilities, use the above-mentioned distance learning tools, and promise to learn. Only this way will online education offer you a variety of opportunities for professional and personal development.