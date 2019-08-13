Better Safe than Sorry – What Are the Most Secure Bitcoin Exchanges?

Choosing a Bitcoin exchange is a tricky process. There are a lot of factors you need to consider, including fees, usability, location, legal issues, a possibility to buy Bitcoin with credit card , payment limits, and the list goes on. But, perhaps the most important factor is the security of your funds. The entire cryptocurrency market is a minefield of dangers, and exchanges are the place where most Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency get stolen or go missing.

Here are some of the key dangers you face when using a Bitcoin exchange and answer to the question of what are the most secure exchanges you can use to alleviate some of the risks.

The types of dangers when using an exchange

When using a Bitcoin exchange, you are usually hand over your private keys (essentially, your money) over to the exchange to look after. This immediately exposes your cryptocurrency to a number of risks, including:

Being stolen by hackers

Malpractice on the behalf of the exchange

The exchange being shut down completely

In all of these cases, there is almost nothing you can do to recover your funds. That’s why it’s vital to pick an exchange that manages these security risks well.

What to look for when choosing a secure exchange

There are a few key things to look for when choosing a secure Bitcoin exchange. The most important ones are:

Great security technology and protocols to keep your funds safe from attackers A solid team and great brand reputation for putting users first Best practices when it comes to following local and global regulations

There are a few Bitcoin exchange options that tick most or all of these boxes.

Recommended Secure Exchanges:

CEX.IO

CEX.IO is one of the Bitcoin exchanges that ticks all the boxes when it comes to security. To start with, it’s been around for a long time, since 2013. What’s even more impressive is that it’s never been hacked for that entire timeline. This makes it one of the few large Bitcoin exchanges that have never had a serious incident where user funds were taken. They must be doing something right that other exchanges can’t.

CEX.IO is registered within FinCEN and possesses a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 2 Certificate. It follows strict AML and KYC policies for all of its users and offers other security features such as Two-Factor Authentication. This, of course, is balanced with verification requirements for users. These do take time to complete, but help make sure your funds and your account will be recoverable if something bad happens.

CEX.IO is one of the most secure exchanges on the market, and a good choice for those that want to know that their trading funds are secure at all times.

Coinbase

Coinbase is another great option that scores fantastically on security across the board. Coinbase is the largest and most popular Bitcoin exchange in the world. It’s been built from the ground up on strong principles of security, compliance, and ease of use for beginners. It doesn’t quite have the “unhacked since 2013” stamp of CEX.IO, but it does have a solid reputation of looking after its user’s funds.

Coinbase has a dedicated security page on their website detailing their current security practices and information on how users can make sure their funds are kept as safe as possible. Coinbase stores most of its user funds in cold wallets for tighter security. The funds that aren’t are insured for greater protection for users.

Coinbase also has a Bug Bounty program that pays out cash rewards (up to $50,000 for “Critical” bugs) to anyone that finds vulnerabilities in the Coinbase security system that could lead to future hacks.

Kraken

Kraken is another exchange with a reputation for keeping its user’s funds safe. It states on its website that security is its “number one objective” and that it puts “security above everything”. It was recently ranked as the most secure exchange in the world by an ICO rating independent report, with an “A” security rating.

It has a laundry list of security features and is ramping up its efforts, even more, this year with policies like compulsory 2-Factor Authentication. It’s also developing its own research arm named Kraken Security Labs to improve the security of its own exchange as well as that of the entire industry.

Kraken is another exchange that’s absolutely committed to security, and a good choice for anyone looking for a secure Bitcoin exchange.

Binance

Binance is another large Bitcoin exchange. If you’re up-to-date with cryptocurrency news, you might be wondering why Binance is on the list considering it just had 7000 Bitcoins (worth around $40 million) stolen from its servers.

The reason is that hacks are almost inevitable for cryptocurrency exchanges. The security difficulties and large incentives for thieves make it extremely difficult to prevent hacks in the first place. What is more important is how the exchange responds to the attack and protects its users.

In response to the recent hack, Binance has stated that it will cover the loss of funds with its own emergency fund. Mean that users won’t lose any of their own Bitcoin. Also, Binance has pledged to respond to the exposure by significantly ramping up its security efforts. You can’t win all the time, but you can learn from your mistakes and get stronger and that’s exactly what Binance’s team do.

Always stay vigilant

Security is an ongoing problem in the cryptocurrency world. The very nature of technology makes losses inevitable.

This means that security should be top of your priority list when picking an exchange. You want to look for a balance of brand reputation, great security track record, implementation of security best practices, industry certifications, and a policy of regulatory compliance. All these factors affect how secure your money is when you make a deposit to an exchange.

Once you’ve made your choice, commit to regularly reviewing your exchange and its security credentials. Things change quickly in the Bitcoin world.