Blankids: Personalised Baby Blanket, Plushie & Swaddle Australia

Everyone knows how special their blankie is to little ones. They take them everywhere, often not being able to sleep without it. A crisis ensues when their snuggler is in the wash, tears, and anticipation as the dryer hums. As their blankie comes out of the dryer, happiness returns.

Fortunately, Blankids has wonderfully printed and personalised blankets. They last through the day-to-day adventures of each little girl or boy. Each blanket is designed to endure the rigors of life in the toddler lane. Beautiful stain-resistant plush, soft, snugly materials that will make any child happy.

How Blankids came to Be

The founders and owners of Blankids started out in the print industry with t-shirts. Kat and Suzie started their enterprise in 2012 from home. Every weekend Brisbane markets were graced with their new print styles.

Gracing their entrepreneur world came two lovely nieces and baby Ella, Kat’s wee one. Inspiring Kat and Suzie to go in new and exciting directions. A much cuter market was born.

Suzie and Kat love design and customising textiles in new and very different ways. Their creativity expanded to a whole new world. Fast, safe, high-quality printed and sewn products right in Brisbane. Where customers can add their own touch.

Custom Name Your Baby’s Blankets

Minky is a snuggly soft material, strong and durable, it will withstand repeated use and washings. Ideal for little ones with sensitive skin. It is stain-resistant, and does not shrink.

Your blanket stays looking colorful and sharp. The fibres hold the print through all the adventures your little one takes.

Your blanket is printed with your pattern, name, and colourway. Using 100% certified environmentally friendly materials, no harmful substances affect the baby.

Each blanket is lightweight enough that the baby will be able to take it anywhere. The soft, warm, and plush comfort makes it attractive.

Sizes range — from 45x45cm – doll. 50x75cm – Moses. 75x85cm Bassinet, pram. 100x120cm Cot. 140x160cm Throw, picnic. and 140x200cm Single throw.

Personalised Plushies

New baby personalised plushies. Get either a cuddly bear or oh-so-soft bunny. Plushies, 45cm high, are an excellent gift for any occasion. Even Hi-welcome-to-our-world gifts. Each softie is embroidered right in the Brisbane Studio.

Baby’s Personalised Swaddles

Breathable, whisper-soft, and lightweight swaddles come in several colors. Generous 1.2m square oversized double gauze muslin wraps easily around the baby. The added cloth makes it harder for overactive ones to escape their swaddle.

Machine washable, durable, and soft wraps can be used for many needs. It can be a swaddle, change mat, lightweight blanket, nursing shield, or pram cover. Add a complementary or contrasting colored swaddle to your personalised swaddle order.

How to Design Your Own Baby’s Blanket

● Design Your Own Blanket – Your personalised name blanket is made affordably and quickly.

● Great Range of Base Designs – you have a selection of base designs to suit any personality or décor.

● Easy Personalisation – time to choose the size, colourway, and personalised name.

● We, Print, Sew, and Ship – Allow from two to three weeks depending on your post area.

● What if there is a Problem When You Receive Your Blanket? – If there is a problem with the printing, sewing, or quality of your blanket, let them know. They respond in two business days.

How to Contact Blankids

Blankids is a 100% online business, so if you have any questions please message or email them at hello@blankids.com.au and expect a response within 24-48 hours.