It’s the biggest sale of the year and you don’t even have to leave your home to bag a bargain. Yes, it’s Boxing Day and End of Year Sale time…online! Most of the big brands will be on sale until January 2018 and many of the smaller fashion and specialty stores that we love, will be reducing their prices as well.

Kicking it off for Boxing Day is the Swedish designed stationery people at kikki.K. with their up to 50% Off Sale on 26 December 2017.

The Big Sale is Now On at the Oxfam Shop Australia with up to 75% Off toys, homewares and much more until 28 January 2018.

If you’ve been dreaming of holiday on a tropical island, this is your chance with the Stay 5 Nights, Only Pay 4 at Hamilton Island Sale at the Reef View Hotel, Palm Bungalows, Beach Club and qualia. The Hamilton Island sale ends 4pm AEDT on Saturday 30 December 2017.

Home & Garden

Celebrating 60 years in Australia, Bing Lee are having their biggest sale in 60 years, with prices in every category reduced and their bricks and mortar stores open for business on Boxing Day. Australia’s favourite lighting and fan store, JD Lighting are reducing all sale items by an extra 30% off on Boxing Day. Use Code: BOXING30.

Premium Australian manchester and homewares brand, Sheridan , are reducing everything by up to 50% until 7th January 2018. The brand is also reducing prices at the Sheridan Factory Outlet by 70% until 31st December 2017. Bed Bath N’ Table’s Clearance Sale is on now with prices up to 50% off until January 2018. Zanui is also having a Stocktake Clearance on furniture and homewares.

Australia’s leading Factory Seconds Appliance Retailer, 2nds World are having a Huge Stock Clearance from 9am on Boxing Day.

Looking for furniture? Super Amart , are reducing their prices by up to 50% on selected lounges, bedding, dining, outdoor and kids’ furniture, from 24th to 27th December 2017. It’s better than a sale over at Freedom furniture because they’ve dropped their prices on more than 5,000 products for good!

Take an extra 15% Off clearance at Pottery Barn Australia and Pottery Barn Kids Australia.

Health & Beauty

Shaver Shop are having a Boxing Day Sale with up to 75% everything sitewide + free shipping on orders over $50.

In the beauty category, Clarins.com.au are reducing their gift sets by 20% online only. There’s 30% off Selected Sets at Estee Lauder Australia from Boxing Day until 15 January 2018 or while stocks last.

Save up to 50% off at Jurlique’s End of Year Sale. Enjoy Summer Sales at L’Occitane en Provence and discover beauty from Provence at a very special price.

Over at Clinique.com.au there are limited quantities left of Christmas sets at 30% Off but you can finish your Christmas shopping or get yourself a treat on the website with Free Standard Shipping until the end of December.

Fashion

Last but certainly not least is fashion and the biggest opportunity we’ll have in the next 12 months to update our wardrobes! If you’re looking for shoes, head on over to our Shoe Boutique to pick up some bargains on your favourite shoe brands.

There’s nothing over $19.99 in-store & Online at www.autographfashion.com from 26 to 31 December 2017. Nothing Over $30 Storewide at Beme from 24 to 29 December 2017. Nothing Over $20 at Rockmans Online Only. Sale ends 11.59pm AEST 26 December 2017. Plus, Nothing Over $30 at Noni B .

Maternity retailer Beginning Boutique are reducing their prices by 30% Off site wide on Boxing Day only.

Underwear & Lingerie brand Berlei are having a Boxing Day Sale with 40% Off Everything. You’ll also get 40% Off Everything at in the Big Bonds Sale! 25 to 29 December 2017 and over at the Bonds Outlet Online Store take an extra 20% off all sale items! Ends 28th Dec 11:59pm AEDT.

Get 25% Off Site Wide at City Chic on 25th December 2017 AEST and further markdowns 12am AEST on 28 December 2017 to 12am AEST on 5 January 2018.

Get 30% Off Full Price items this Boxing Day at David Lawrence on 25 December 2017 AEST ONLY + Up to 50% Off until 27 December 2017.

The Glue Store are have a Big Brand Sale with Up To 50% Menswear + Womenswear from 24th December to 7th January 2018.

Get 25% Off womens and menswear at the MARCS Boxing Day Sale from 25 December to 26 December 2017 ONLY but the up to 50% Off Sale continues until 27 December 2017.

NA-KD is an industry leading online fashion marketplace in Europe that is spreading like wildfire among the female fashionistas throughout the world and the Christmas savings continue at NA-KD Australia & Asia Pacific with 25% Off Excluding Items on Sale. Use Code: xmas17-ap until 31 December 2017.

Get 20% Off full price items at the Boxing Day Sale at SABA until 28 December 2017 and don’t forget the SABA End of Season Sale with Up to 50% off Selected Styles until 4 January 2018. You’ll find similar reductions at the Sportscraft Boxing Day Sale, with 20% Off Full Price Styles until 28 December 2017 and the Sportscraft End of Season Sale.

Get 20% Off Full Priced Items on Boxing Day at Sass & Bide until Midnight on 26 December 2017 AEDT.

THE ICONIC Boxing Day Sale + Extra 20% off sale! Use code: HOT20 Valid: 7AM Tuesday 26th December – Ends 11:59pm 2.01.2018 AEST. Selected styles and colours listed. Subject to terms and conditions.

20% off sitewide for Boxing Day at the Tony Bianco Sale end Dec 26, 11.59pm AEDT.

CAMILLA the much celebrated and internationally renowned Australian brand is having a big sale on clothing and accessories from 21 December 2017 to 17 January 2018.

Driven by a philosophy to offer effortless, edgy fashion, DECJUBA is offering 50% Off selected styles until 7 January 2018.