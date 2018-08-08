Buckle | 1922 has every dapper Aussie Dad covered this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, give Dad the gift of style with Buckle’s range of handcrafted leather belts, wallets, ties and cufflinks.

We are proud to give our support to Australian men’s accessory brand, Buckle | 1922 – one of the few Australian companies that has survived the Great Depression, World World II and the GFC, producing handcrafted accessories right here in Australia for more than 1,200 stores in Australia, New Zealand and overseas.

Buckle | 1922’s range of gorgeous handcrafted leather belts are the must have men’s accessory. The “JAMES”, 35mm, Double Buckle Gift Pack, lovingly made in Australia and presented in a gift box, this pack includes a 44″/112 reversible leather strap with instructions on how to cut down and 2 interchangeable buckles. Constructed from genuine leather.

The “MATRIX” , 35mm, Black Men’s Leather Belt also with nickle buckle, is Matrix leather on the top, and cow leather on the back.

The “BASQUE”, 35mm, Men’s Leather Belt with nickle buckle, is constructed from basque leather on the top, and cow leather on the back. Available in Black, Tan, Brown and Auburn.

If Dad’s got a formal occasion coming up, why not gift him one of Buckle’s tie & pocket square sets or a new pair of cufflinks?

High quality cufflinks, some featuring natural stones and elements including onyx, lapis luzuli, hermatite, mother of pearl and chrysoberyl (cateye stone). There are also a small amount of styles featuring real diamond chips. Cufflinks numbered 085 though to 114 are made using a surgical grade stainless steel (316L):

Achieve a smart and stylish look by adding a matching tie and pocket square to his attire:

Buckle’s wallets are constructed using soft, first grade cow leathers designed to only get better with age:

Buckle 1922 is available nationally in David Jones, Myer and fashion boutiques. The range also includes bowties, tie bars, handkerchiefs and braces. For stockist enquiries please contact 1800 282 553 or buckle1922.com.au