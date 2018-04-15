Building a career change in QLD from classical pianist to licensed builder

Rachael Turner trained as a classical pianist and operated a music school for 10 years before realising her true passion for construction.

Bringing a derelict home back to life through restoration and repair was the start of her venture toward a career in building and construction and the establishment of her own business.

By completing a Certificate IV in Building and Construction, Rachael gained the qualification she needed to back up her skills and grow her business.

Rachael’s business was one of 155 small businesses that shared in one million dollars in funding through the Queensland Government’s 2016 Small Business Digital Grants Program.

To top off her rise to successful business owner, Rachael was named Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 Queensland Training Awards. She has also had her work featured in numerous design and building publications including Home Beautiful and Handyman.

Rachael said that outside of work she is committed to supporting her local community, as well as actively being involved in volunteering overseas with international relief agencies.

“My personal vision is to have an impact on people and leave a legacy,” said Rachael.

As a licensed builder and member of Master Builders Queensland and the National Association of Women in Construction, as well as planning to complete a Diploma of Building and Construction within the next two years, her career aspirations are falling into place.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else and I am determined to carve out a niche in this industry, building beautifully-unique homes, and inspiring others to chase their own dreams, whether in construction or elsewhere.”

