Building Assets? Know The Right Place To Invest

Who doesn’t like the idea of getting rich? Wait…let us rephrase that! Who doesn’t like the idea of getting rich without any efforts? But, it sounds too good to be true! And, now comes the shocker…it is not too good to be true! Investments – That should be your Plan-A!

Investment options can help you get the lucrative returns that you desire. However, before you sign the papers, we would request you to spend some time reading them and contemplating the risks and ambiguities involved. Only then should you invest your capital in the schemes that are mentioned below. To get you started with some really great options, here are five great investment ideas for your investment portfolio:

Direct Equity:

To invest in direct equity, you would need to open a Demat account and learn about some crucial statistics such as the rate of return for 1,3 or 5-year plans. Also, you would need to pick the right stock for your investment portfolio. Furthermore, you would need to enter it at the right time to create the best returns. While the stock market is infamous for its volatility, it also promises more lucrative returns than most options.

Equity mutual funds:

Equity mutual funds have a direct advantage over other investment options and that is a comparatively stable and higher rate of returns for the 1,3 or 5-year plans. For risk mitigation and diversification of your assets, you can consider investing in equity schemes with mutual funds. However, much like direct equity, mutual funds returns are subject to the market’s fluctuations. Therefore, you should invest only if you have a grasp over all the schemes and details of the venture.

Real estate:

This form of investment is not considered by many investors due to a single reason: a rigid lack of liquidity. However, real estate may turn out to be a great investment for many reasons. It provides great returns in terms of rentals and increment of land value over the years. However, it also provides you with a risk-free and steady option of gaining returns. The only downside of investing in real estate is there is a large number of permits and other regulations attached to real estate, which need to be followed before renting out your property.

Precious metals:

Investors have been stockpiling gold, silver, diamond and other such precious items since times immemorial. As an investor, you should be looking into diversifying your assets. You can choose to invest in stockpiles of gold or other precious metals such as platinum and silver. However, the purity of the metal depends on the place you purchase it from, and thus, we recommend you to choose a trusted name such Gold Stackers, who have earned a reputation for high-quality physical metals across Australia.

Debt mutual funds:

If you are an investor and looking for steady and serious returns, then this may be the best option for you. Debt mutual funds usually have an average return of 6.5, 8 and 7.5% return rate for the 1,3 and 5-year investment policies respectively. The reason why the returns are always steady is the fact that debt mutual funds always invest in steady and strong ventures such as treasury bills or bonds and securities. Therefore, you can not only rely on this for steady returns but you can also combine it with other ventures to create a diverse investment portfolio.

Gone are the times when savings alone would do the trick! The 21st century needs you to invest your savings into carefully thought-out investment options. Happy Investing!