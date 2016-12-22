Business: 5 Things That Are Common to Every Australian City

The Australian economy is projected to finish at 3.3% annual growth by year’s end (for 2016), and unemployment in “the Land Down Under” is well under 6% (at 5.6%), all of which bodes well for investing in new business venture in Australia’s major cities for 2017.

But which entrepreneurial ventures are most promising to those who would like to begin a multi-city Australian business “empire?” What are the safest kinds of companies to start up regardless of which city or state you live in in Australia?

Below, we look at 5 common factors that all major Australian cities share and 5 corresponding business ventures that these commonalities help support:

1. People in a hurry looking for a quick snack

Whether in workplace lunch rooms, at airports, at bus stations, or in downtown business districts, every Australian city is full of hungry Aussies who are more than willing to pay a little extra for the convenience of immediate access to their favorite chips, candies, cookies, drinks, and other food items. Vending machines are, thus, an “all-Australia business venture” like few others. Whether you set up your vending machines in Perth, Sydney, or anywhere in between, you will have a ready-made customer base. And with high-tech, modern vending machines, credit cards can be accepted too, which saves you revenues that would otherwise be lost.

2. Travelers in need of temporary transportation

Any city with an airport will attract many vacationers who will be looking for a vehicle to rent while in town and touring its various sight to see. Car rental enterprises can thus succeed in any major Australian city. Other industries supported by the influx of travelers include: taxi services, airport shuttle services, parking garages, and paid tours via car/van/bus.

3. A border-line obsessive love for high-quality coffee

The “coffee culture” of Australia is as advanced as any other country in the world, and you can hardly find an Australian devoid of a love for premium espresso. Ever since the influx of coffee-savvy Greek and Italian immigrants in the early 1900’s, Australian cities have provided an exceptionally friendly environment for coffee houses. But those who open a cafe in Australia must be ready to provide the highest-quality coffee or soon shut up shop (even Starbucks lost 61 of their first 84 stores set up in Australia).

4. Souvenir shops selling boomerangs and pocket knives

While the UK-based firm Wicked Vision has stunned the world by selling boomerangs back to Australia —one’s that “really come back,” as they put it, there is no uprooting the well established Australian memorabilia and trinkets market. And every tourist and native Australian alike seems dead-set on owning an attractively decorated boomerang and/or pocket knife, making souvenir shops that cater to this desire a mainstay in every city in Australia.

5. Caravan communities that are just passing through

More than half a million Australians own and use a caravan, which makes sense since they have their very own continent to explore. There are wide open spaces, vast tracts of outback, between most of Australia’s major cities, Aussies love to move from place to place and see all the natural beauty that lies between. The generally mild year-round weather also helps. This means every Australian city has a major market for all manner of caravan accessories.

Conclusion

Australia has a relatively strong, growing economy and is a great place to do business. While every city has its unique niches, there are many business ideas that work well from city to city and across the whole continent, including the five mentioned just above.