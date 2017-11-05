Bye, Bye, Boxtox… DIY Skin Solutions, No Needles Required

Wrinkles – they are one to the biggest beauty worries for women the world-over. And worrying of course, only adds to the forehead furrows.

Botox may be the answer for some, but it requires far too much maintenance and can break the bank. The good news is that with the advancing rate of scientific skincare, there are even more quality DIY home options available.

To find out more about the most popular and effective solutions, we caught up with Jade Dowling, senior beauty therapist at RY.com.au.

What can women do if they aren’t ready to take the Botox leap?

I am an advocate for Wrinkles Schminkles, who pioneered the use of medical grade silicone pads. For the needle-nervy, Wrinkles Shminkles offers a simple and accessible anti-ageing device, which caters to a whole array of needs and areas.

These silicon pads are a non-invasive, inexpensive way to fend off physical ageing, especially if you start using them while the skin is still young and line-free. With tailored pads that can be used on the under eyes, forehead, décolletage and more, this brand has discovered the key to stress-free wrinkle prevention at any age. Simply pop ’em on while you drift off to sleep and let them work their magic!

How does it work?

You might be thinking, “what can a few silicone stickies on my eye bags do to prevent ageing signs?” Many skincare specialists have recognised the benefits of medical grade silicon, including Dr Terri Labberton who is on the record saying:

“Silicone science is well researched and proven medically to work on correcting skin. And the more you use it, the better and more cumulative the results…Brilliant!”

I know it sounds too good to be true but Wrinkles Schminkles’ products are tried, tested, and are ready to work serious wonders for your skin. Here’s how:

1. Crease-free slumber: After a night of heavy tossing and turning, we all know what it’s like to wake up covered head-to-toe in indentations. But, were you aware that these pesky creases can actually prompt skin sagging, fine lines and elasticity loss? If maintaining youthful skin is your goal, pop on your Wrinkles Schminkles Skin Smoothing Kits, especially focusing on the forehead and décolletage. These areas are particularly affected whilst sleeping, but the silicone will help to ensure skin stays taut and unlined. Voila–fewer creases means fewer wrinkles!

2. Creating + locking in hydration: One of the key contributors to physical ageing is moisture loss, so staying hydrated is a must. If you’re a dry-skinned gal or guy, silicone is here to help you in your plight to retain moisture.Where doctors use silicone sheets to treat scars, Wrinkles Schminkles have utilised this miracle ingredient to fight off wrinkle formation. Simply apply to the skin and let the 100% medical-grade silicone work its wonders, instilling the skin with nourishment and hydration. Youthful skin, here we come…

3. Increasing blood flow: Here’s a handy hint–good blood flow means more collagen in the skin, which in turn is the key to saying see ya never to wrinkles. Placing your Wrinkles Schminkles silicone pads onto the skin helps bring blood to the surface, and stimulates collagen as a result. More collagen = a younger-looking, less wrinkly you for longer.

How do I know which ones are best for me?

If you’re still in your 20s or 30s, you’re probably only just starting to see fine lines and wrinkles in effect (or perhaps you’re still rockin’ smooth, line-free skin–go you!). However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start, especially as we now know that prevention is your best option, and starting now is key.

Under eye and forehead wrinkles have been known to start as early as your 20s, so a little TLC in these areas, even while you’re still basking in the fountain of youth, won’t hurt. Try adding the Wrinkles Schminkles Eye Smoothing Kit and the Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Smoothing Kit into your routine.

Although décolletage wrinkles won’t creep up ’til your mid-30s, Wrinkles Schminkles have found that a whopping 56 per cent of women regret not taking better care of this area in their 20s. That’s where the brand’s bestseller comes in–give the Wrinkles Schminkles Chest & Décolletage Smoothing Kit to freeze this area in time.

Okay, you’ve got my interest – how do I use Wrinkles Schminkles?