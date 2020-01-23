Can CBD Oil Treat Cancer in a Dog?

The argument regarding whether or not marijuana should be legalized has been going on for quite some time now. In spite of the controversy shrouding the discourse, many countries have already allowed the use of the plant for certain purposes.

In the United States, a number of states have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Moreover, 11 states (Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington) have even allowed the recreational use of the plant.

Supposedly, marijuana use is illegal under Federal Law because it is classified as a Schedule I substance. Schedule I substances are those that have no determined benefits medically speaking. Nevertheless, states have come up with their own regulations to allow the consumption of marijuana.

Anti-marijuana advocates anchor their stand on the fact that there is no conclusive study that proves the efficacy of the plant in treating certain conditions. It is true that marijuana’s medicinal value is yet to be established, however, preliminary evidences shows that the plant has properties that are helpful in treating some health conditions in people.

Testimonies from users also suggest marijuana’s effectiveness. There have been quite a number of cases where the plant has successfully treated various ailments of individuals. While the medical benefits of weed have not been fully ascertained yet, there is a component of the plant that has already been administered to people to tend to different medical conditions.

Cannabidiol

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is an extract derived from cannabis. It is one of the major components of weed. Although it is a major component, it does not cause psychoactive effects to its users. The component that causes users to be high is the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the most active component of the plant.

CBD has been used as an alternative medication for several health conditions. Based on studies, it can help manage stress and anxiety, treat different kinds of inflammation, prevent seizures, address insomnia and other sleeping disorders, and tend to many other illnesses. It has successfully treated many conditions of people and has been used for different kinds of therapies. For more information about how its benefits, visit this link.

CBD on Dogs

Its effectiveness in treating human conditions has people thinking if it has the same effects on animals. There has been no completed scientific study on how animals can benefit from it but holistic veterinarians have already administered it to some animals and results thus far have been positive.

Based on observations on dogs who have been administered with it, it has the ability to provide relief from various dog illnesses. It has anti-inflammation and anti-nausea properties, calming effects, pain reliever, and cardiac benefits.

Dog seizures can also be treated with this. According to scientists, it can help maintain balance in a dog’s body. Dogs have endocannabinoid receptors in their nervous systems. It is reportedly good for a dog when such receptors interact with cannabinoids.

The safeness of cannabidiol on dogs still needs further studies but initial evidences show that it is generally safe. There have been no reported serious risks from cannabidiol usage so far. Although minor side effects such as drowsiness, slow saliva reproduction, and low blood pressure can be caused by over dosage of the substance. These are just temporary symptoms but needs immediate attention. If symptoms appear, discontinuance of usage is advised.

Cannabidiol Oil for Dog Cancer

In recent years, it has been widely used to treat different kinds of human cancer. It is still too early to say if it is effective on humans but initials results show some promise. The popularity of using cannabidiol to treat human cancer has inspired people to use it on canine as well.

Cancer is also common among dogs. 1 out of 3 dogs can develop some form of cancer in its lifetime. Most death of canines is attributed to cancer. Good news is more than half of canine cancer is treatable if detected early. If your dog shows early sign of cancer, it is imperative that you take him or her to the vet immediately.

Using CBD oil for dogs cancer has no proof of effectiveness yet but evidences so far suggest that it is indeed helpful in treating cancer. It reportedly has anti-cancer benefits. Anti-cancer cannabidiol products are very popular in the market right now.

As mentioned above, there is no serious risk from using CBD but it is very important to purchase goods from a reputable supplier. Cannabidiol products for animals are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration that is why you should be extra careful in buying them.

Consulting your vet before you administer the substance to your dog is also important. You don’t want something bad to happen to your furry best friend. Researching about the product can also help you keep your pet far from danger.