Career Watch: A Day in the Life of a Pharmacist

Receive and Check Prescriptions

Today, prescriptions arrive at a pharmacy as e-prescriptions. A pharmacy technician will retrieve the new prescriptions by using computer software.

As a pharmacist, you will go over the prescription in detail. Find out what urgency there is for each one and make sure they are ready for the patients.

Some medicines will need to get sent over to a nursing home or to patients who can’t leave their homes.

Prescriptions are often in digital format, but patients may bring a written prescription. You will need to check that the information is current and correct.

Next, you’ll want to confirm that the patient’s name’s spelled right. Confirm their birth date. Find out if they have any allergies. Make sure that the insurance information, phone number, and address is correct as well.

Send out Insurance Claims

After the prescription information’s confirmed, you will submit it to the insurance company. This can get completed on the computer. Most of the time, prescriptions get processed quite fast.

Sometimes an insurance company will deny the claim. Your team will have to do some investigating to find out the reason behind the denial.

Sometimes a clerical error can mess up the insurance claim. Other times, the medication is a refill and doesn’t need to get filled again.

If you still can’t find out the reason, call the insurance company to get an explanation.

Most of the time, a pharmacy technician will take on this role, but there are times that you will need to follow up.

Fill Prescriptions for Patients

You will oversee pharmacy interns and technicians working at the pharmacy. You will assist with filling patient prescriptions, as well.

While you fill prescriptions, think about how the drugs will interact with medications.

Answer Questions About Prescriptions

A large part of your day’s spent going over new prescription drugs with patients. A patient might have a question about side-effects or want to know more about the dosage.

They may ask about how their prescriptions could interact with other food or alcohol. You will have to maintain an understanding of these drugs so you can answer questions.

A lot of the time, people will talk with you to learn about over-the-counter drugs as well. It’s expensive to see a physician and time-consuming, so this is why patients turn to their pharmacist.

You will also counsel patients and follow up with them to see how their medications are working. Patients will share their concerns with you about their medication and illnesses.

Finish up Administrative Tasks

These days, pharmacies have records on their computers, detailing patients and their prescriptions.

Part of your daily tasks will include maintaining and updating patient records. These records will help you spot any prescription drug abuse. You could also see potential harmful drug interactions.

Most pharmacies will use computer technology to keep a record of supplies. Going through the records will help you see if you need to order medications to renew the stock. This way, you can meet the needs of patients and customers.

Other Responsibilities

You have to label all pharmaceuticals with warnings and recommendations for the patient. If there was unclear information sent by the doctor, you need to call them for a consultation.

As a pharmacist, you get to work with a healthcare team. You will have to interact with doctors to go over any issues or problems with a patient’s new or old prescription.

You will also be responsible for directing vaccines that are state-approved. As a pharmacist, you will always try to learn about new devices and drugs. Then, you will share this knowledge with your fellow health care professionals.

Potential Job Avenues as a Pharmacist

Most pharmacists work a full-time job. Did you know you can work in a few different places? For example, some pharmacists will work as a professor part-time. Others will work in a retail venue to keep the business flourishing.

Some pharmacies stay open all day. Some patients need their prescriptions throughout the night and early morning.

A pharmacist could work their overnight or during the day. The overnight shifts tend to pay more as well. If you are flexible, you can try out new job opportunities.

Most pharmacists will work from 8-5. Having a set schedule allows you to have a more balanced life. If you have a young family, try to get a position during the day.

Some pharmacists will work at hospitals. For example, you would work there if your specialty is in intensive care medicine. You will work with the patient’s care team.

At an intensive care unit, you will make sure that the medications are the right ones. You will also confirm that the medicine is being given at the right time and the proper amount.

Now You Know More About the Life of a Pharmacist

We hope you found this guide on pharmacists helpful. The life of a pharmacist is dynamic and includes direct patient interactions.

