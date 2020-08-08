CBD Oil and Skincare: Fact vs Fiction

CBD has long been touted as a miracle product that can alleviate a vast number of different ailments and conditions across a broad spectrum, making it one of the most popular products to hit the market in recent years. As scientists and researchers dive into these claims, more and more evidence continues to mount to the efficacy of CBD and the overall health and wellness benefits that it has long been used for across the globe.

One of the most attractive benefits of this product is its use in the skincare and beauty niche, with such claims as a cure for acne and a remedy for more serious conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

Because this product is so new to the recent markets, many scientists are hesitant to definitively back these claims while the research is being done. But a wealth of anecdotal claims have been made by users who swear that this product has changed their lives for the better.

As more research is conducted, the benefits of these products continue to grow, making it a valid option for many people who wish to try natural remedies before prescription drugs.

Be sure to do your research before deciding on whether to utilize these products in your skincare regimen so that you can feel confident in knowing that you are making the right choice for your specific needs. It can be challenging to discern the truth between fact and fiction, especially with so many different accounts to be found and few clinical studies, but the information is readily available for those who look.

Be sure to find a reputable source for all of your data before deciding is CBD oil is something you want to try as a part of your skincare regimen and continue reading below for some of the most compelling information available!

CBD Oil for Acne

One of the most attractive claims made by users of CBD oil is its effect on acne and oily skin, with many people claiming that this product has changed their struggles with acne and poor complexion faster than any over the counter product. The product can be used orally or topically to get the desired results, making it a flexible option for those who have busy routines or tend to slack on their skincare routine.

CBD oil-infused lotions and makeup products are sweeping through the market, with new products being introduced almost daily by big brand retailers and small health and wellness companies around the world. Additionally, there is some scientific research to back these claims, as noted in this article from Kyro, which cites a 2014 study that showed results in the reduction of oil and, thus, acne in several patients.

CBD Oil for Skin Conditions

CBD has also shown a lot of promising results in treating more severe skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, with patients reporting improvement in their health regardless of how they administer the product. This benefit is because CBD oil products have long boasted an anti-inflammatory property that treats one of the leading causes of these more serious skin conditions. The reduction of inflammation overall reduces the body’s response to stressors and the symptoms that result when one has a diagnosis of these disorders.

Using CBD oil products in conjunction with prescription medications can help your body combat the condition, resulting in fewer symptoms overall while improving the appearance of the skin. As cited in this article by Daily CBD Mag, the preliminary results from testing of CBD have shown a lot of promising evidence for the anti-inflammatory properties of this product. These results make it an excellent option for bolstering your immune system and combatting these symptoms holistically.

CBD Oil for Skin Health

In addition to the scientific research being done on CBD as a treatment option for various skin conditions, many companies are doing their research and clinical studies on the benefits it has for overall skin health and appearance. When applied topically to the skin, this oil has a proven track record of improving tone, elasticity, and moisture for the skin, helping to repair damage and balance the skin’s condition. Also, citing the research about the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, the reduction of redness and irritation are associated with the topical application of the product, making it a great addition to any beauty regimen.

Since this product is naturally derived from plants, it has a broad appeal for those who wish to avoid harsh chemicals on their skin. Studies have shown that it does not clog the pores and the moisturizing properties of CBD can help balance and soothe irritated skin without the worry of causing issues like some over the counter products can. Improved skin quality and a proper moisturizing routine can help stave off the signs of early aging and even reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

CBD products have only recently been legalized in many parts of the world, so the research on the claims is still in its infancy, but despite this fact, the applications are increasingly backed by a large amount of anecdotal evidence. As research continues to develop, CBD is swiftly being proven as a useful tool for a large number of different conditions and ailments, making it an exciting and rapidly growing industry across the globe. Beauty brands are latching onto this product, adding it to lotions and moisturizers, and selling the supplement as a standalone for your skincare routine.

The decision on whether to try this product for yourself is ultimately yours to make, but as you research to find the fact versus the fiction, you will soon realize that it is a promising option for all sorts of reasons. As the trials and studies continue to gather evidence, the claims will become even more fact-based, resulting in confidence in the product that you are buying. The future of CBD oil for skincare is a promising one, and as this industry continues to grow, the products available will become even more plentiful!