Celebrate International Women’s Day by Defining Your Inner Diva

I am often asked ‘Why’ as women, it is important for us to Define Your Inner Diva…. And what does it actually mean anyway?

In my book Define Your Inner Diva: turn your mid-life crisis into a mid-life revolution I highlight that being a ‘Diva’ is a term that has been hijacked to be perceived as something negative, the term originated in Latin and literally means ‘female deity’ or Goddess.

A Diva is a woman who likes who she is, is talented in her own area of expertise, knows what she wants and is not afraid to ask for it. When I think of Divas, I think of Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin – amazing, talented and empowered women who know their own mind and are not afraid to be outgoing, feminine and embrace their own unique value. I see Annie and Aretha singing “Sister’s Are Doin’ It For Themselves!” I see that embracing our inner Diva is about appreciating ourselves as women.

In order to live our most luscious life, we need to review six aspects of life – your sense of self, relationships, career, finances, health and wellbeing and your spirit. I always say you must start with the Self to resolve the issues that we experience in our lives. The ‘pain points’ are usually within the other areas – our relationships – both intimate partners and friendships, career – we feel stuck in a role we’re not passionate about or health and wellbeing – usually an unhappiness around our weight or general lack of wellbeing.

When we are unhappy, the basis for that unhappiness is often viewed from one of these three areas and we often feel that we can’t be happy in life because of our short-comings in these areas.

However, the truth is that we are unable to get what we want in these three areas of our lives because we have not understood or resolved the issues with Self. You may remember the old saying “First you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else…”. Most of us usually say ‘Yeah – of course I love myself’, but we actually don’t!

When we can go through the process of understanding ourselves, our faults and our foibles, but also accept and embrace our uniqueness and also the individual traits and characteristics of our ‘sisters’ – then we truly can say that we love ourselves. This is what being ‘Fempowered’ is really about – the process of understanding and accepting ourselves and supporting women like us to succeed.

What is the key to ‘Defining Your Inner Diva?’. The key is looking within, and realising what it is you actually want for yourself in a certain area of your life, or your entire life. Once you know this, you will be open to a whole new world of possibility and change and you can be empowered to undertake a self-improvement process. Allowing you to ‘Fempower’ yourself, take control of your life and create new passions, connections and goals to live your best life.

