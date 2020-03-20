Celebrities who are obsessed with cats

Taylor Swift – This young, talented singer love her cats. She has two cute little furballs. She usually posts her cats pictures on Instagram and named them after the Grey’s Anatomy lead character-played by Ellen Pompeo and Detective Olivia Benson.
She once said On the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she nicknamed the younger Olivia, She said: “It suits her personality more, “She’s like a scrappy little cat.”
Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, loves his kitten named Graham, he even tweeted once: “So basically this one-month-old kitten was gonna get put down,” the “Shape of You” singer tweeted in 2014. “So, I adopted him and called him Graham. Pictures with his cat can be seen all over his social media!
Zach Galifianakis – yes… he is a cat lover! We all must’ve known him from The Hangover… he is a comedian, actor and writer. He mentioned his cat once during an interview and revealed his cat’s name- Mr Steven. He named his cat after the famous singer!
Ricky Gervais – Also a British comedian and animal rights activist said by sharing the snap of his cat, Ollie mentioned: “Have a great day,” Which is simply adorable!
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire is indeed a cat lover. Ian’s cat, Moke, is his life and partner of choice. Along with 6 dogs he mentioned that Moke is his favourite! Ian has also a charity called Ian Somerhalder Foundation where he helps rescue other animals! How cool is that!
Khloe Kardashian – The Kardashians are famous for the hit reality TV series, which is called- The Kardashians. However, Khloe loves her Bengal Kitty! She posts the cat’s picture on Instagram where she has a huge number of followers! The cat is gorgeous, goes very well with many Kourtney’s outfits.
Katy Perry – Katty has an attraction for cats based on the life-size cat outfits she makes her backup dancers wear! She is a proud mom for her cat! Her Kitty is called Purry and she is so tiny! You’ll come across Purry pictures on social media.
Bella Thorne – Want to know someone with 19 cats! Yes… She lives in cat heaven. The 22-year-old actor wanted her first cat, Lola to have company! Well, guess Lola is well surrounded now. Lola has four generations of family living with her.
Justin Bieber – Who else would name his kittens Tuna and Sushi! Well, none other than Justin Bieber! The Canadian superstar has invested$35,000 for a duo of Savannah pure-bred cats! Guess we know what Justin prefers!