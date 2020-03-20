Celebrities who are obsessed with cats

Meow, meow! Did you know that Hollywood is filled with cats’ lovers! They are simply adorable especially when they cuddle their purring pets. Celebrity or not showing love for cats or any pets by posting pictures on Social Media, adopting one or simply playing animal slots at Kitty Bingo is a different kind of love and care. So, here are some celebrities that are obsessed with cats! There’s Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and many more… Here’s what they say about their cats!

Taylor Swift – This young, talented singer love her cats. She has two cute little furballs. She usually posts her cats pictures on Instagram and named them after the Grey’s Anatomy lead character-played by Ellen Pompeo and Detective Olivia Benson.

She once said On the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she nicknamed the younger Olivia, She said: “It suits her personality more, “She’s like a scrappy little cat.”

Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, loves his kitten named Graham, he even tweeted once: “So basically this one-month-old kitten was gonna get put down,” the “Shape of You” singer tweeted in 2014. “So, I adopted him and called him Graham. Pictures with his cat can be seen all over his social media!

Zach Galifianakis – yes… he is a cat lover! We all must’ve known him from The Hangover… he is a comedian, actor and writer. He mentioned his cat once during an interview and revealed his cat’s name- Mr Steven. He named his cat after the famous singer!

Ricky Gervais – Also a British comedian and animal rights activist said by sharing the snap of his cat, Ollie mentioned: “Have a great day,” Which is simply adorable!

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire is indeed a cat lover. Ian’s cat, Moke, is his life and partner of choice. Along with 6 dogs he mentioned that Moke is his favourite! Ian has also a charity called Ian Somerhalder Foundation where he helps rescue other animals! How cool is that!

Khloe Kardashian – The Kardashians are famous for the hit reality TV series, which is called- The Kardashians. However, Khloe loves her Bengal Kitty! She posts the cat’s picture on Instagram where she has a huge number of followers! The cat is gorgeous, goes very well with many Kourtney’s outfits.

Katy Perry – Katty has an attraction for cats based on the life-size cat outfits she makes her backup dancers wear! She is a proud mom for her cat! Her Kitty is called Purry and she is so tiny! You’ll come across Purry pictures on social media.

Bella Thorne – Want to know someone with 19 cats! Yes… She lives in cat heaven. The 22-year-old actor wanted her first cat, Lola to have company! Well, guess Lola is well surrounded now. Lola has four generations of family living with her.

Justin Bieber – Who else would name his kittens Tuna and Sushi! Well, none other than Justin Bieber! The Canadian superstar has invested$35,000 for a duo of Savannah pure-bred cats! Guess we know what Justin prefers!