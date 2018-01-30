Cementing Women Workers In The Construction Industry

Thankfully, the days of females only being fit for kitchens are well past us. But, more men than you might expect still fail to take women seriously in business roles. In fact, if a woman wants to get the top of the ladder, she’ll have to fight hard at every turn. Of course, things have changed, but there are still a lot more men in high positions of power . But, as the years go by, more and more women are fighting their way to the top in office environments across the world. And, those who make it there are trailing a blaze for the rest of us to follow.

But, while ripples are happening in certain areas, others are well behind the trend. And we’re going to look at one such sector today. Construction is an area in which it’s still near enough impossible for women to break through. So much so that the entire Australian construction sector only consists of 11.7% women workers. That’s a shocking statistic, compared to the 78.3% female workforce in industries such as healthcare. And, you can rest assured that this isn’t a case of women not wanting to work in the industry. More, this is a long-standing gender inequality which needs addressing. And, we’re going to look at a few of the ways women in this field can do just that.

Rise above the stereotypes

As a minority female worker, you’re sure to come up against gender stereotypes at every turn. Male colleagues may, in an attempt to help, try to save you from any heavy lifting. They may also assume that you can’t get stuck in ‘like the lads’. These beliefs may well be so deep-set, that your colleagues assume you’re not good at anything but admin and computer work. Instead of rallying against this type of job, do that work and some besides. Phone up companies like Truck Dealers Australia and hire that bulldozer. Then, get on the thing and do the heavy work. By showing your abilities in both fields, you’re sure to cement your place in the workforce and earn the respect of those who doubted you. You’ll also create a varied position for yourself, unlike any of your co-workers. As well as ensuring you’re invaluable, this may help you to pave the way for future female employees.

Do your research

Bear in mind, also, that making a mistake could damage more than just your career. If your colleagues deem you useless, they may not consider hiring another female employee. To make sure it doesn’t happen, do your research in the field. Make sure you know proper carrying procedures so that you don’t hurt yourself when heavy lifting. Make sure, too, that you understand how to use all the equipment involved and so forth. Due to how society views these matters, these are things women don’t often get taught. So, go out there and seek the knowledge, to ensure that you can do that job as well as any man.