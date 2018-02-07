Changes to the Employer Sponsored Skilled Work Visa

We’ve all seen the Australian federal government unveilings over the past year, regarding the changes made to the Employer Sponsored Skilled Work Visas. They’ve nipped at the temporary 457 Visas and tucked at the permanent 186 and 187 Visas so it’s not a surprise that they’ve planned more changes to what seems to be an ever-changing program. However, there is an end to this madness. The final wave of reforms scheduled for release in March 2018, will unravel a new and improved system hoped to become the face of employer sponsored skilled working visas around the world.

Why the need to make a change?

Starting in April 2017 and ending in March 2018, we have seen a whirlwind of changes sweeping though Australia’s migration system. The federal government’s announcement that the Temporary Work (Skilled) Visa will be replaced with a new Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa took the entire population by storm.

While slow to warm up, these changes are set to revolutionize the overall process of employer sponsored skilled visa application. Having the two-stream TSS visa in place of the 457 visa program and the complementary reforms to the permanent skilled migration programs, will only strengthen Australia’s sponsored skilled migration schemes.

So, why one last reform? Well you may be thinking ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ but in the law world, there is always room for improvement. The final wave of reforms due to occur in March 2018 will create a more streamlined and effective skilled migration program, that is desirable for migrants from all over the world.

What Will the Changes Reveal?

Australian citizens will receive first priority for jobs in their country, and concerns regarding overseas workers being recruited by Australian employees without reference to the local labor market, will be redressed. If you’re an overseas worker, the reforms are proposed to result in a better skilled, more qualified labour force by increasing the eligibility requirements for skilled migrants.

As of March 2018 the current 457 visa will be abolished and replaced with the new TSS visa which is comprised of two streams – a two year Short-Term stream and a four year Medium-Term stream.

The Short-Term stream (ST) enables Australian businesses to employ temporary overseas workers where Australian workers cannot be found. The Medium-Term stream (MT) allows employers to employ overseas workers where there is a shortage of Australian workers who possess a variety of high-level skills, and high availability for critical need occupations.

Each stream will be subject to various eligibility criteria which must be satisfied before an application will even be considered.

Following the 457 visa overhaul, the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) and Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187) visas will also undergo major changes in March 2018.

Similar to the planned changes of the TSS program, applicants will need to meet a stricter set of eligibility criteria, prior to applying for these visas. This means that the requirements will be even more selective than ever and therefore harder for applicants to obtain direct permanent residency.

So, what next?

With the abolishment of the 457 program, and the replacement of two new visa streams further complicating applicant’s ability to obtain permanent residency, this shouldn’t dishearten you from applying for a 457 visa, however the continuous chopping and changing of eligibility requirements can be confusing and can possibly lead to the submission of wrong documentation.

