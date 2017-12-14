Charity Gifts that Improve the Lives of Disadvantaged Kids

Charity gifts have become a popular Christmas gift because not only are they appreciated by the person who receives them, they also areby those who benefit from the funds raised. Over the years we have featured many different charities on the website. This Christmas, we are featuring Gifts for Good by ChildFund Australia.

Gifts for Good allow ChildFund’s aid workers to deliver life saving medication, food and water, and even toys to children in remote communities, in some of the world’s poorest nations.

Here in Australia, the sound of a postie bike means the mail is on its way. In places like Cambodia and Papua New Guinea, where ChildFund postie bikes carry supplies to children in remote communities, that same sound means a delivery of joy! Some of the communities in which ChildFund works, are so remote they can only be accessed by narrow tracks through the jungle, or by a suspension bridge over creeks and rivers. These bridges are only wide enough to cross by foot or on a bike.

Post a Postie this year and you’ll help deliver vital food, clean water, life-saving vaccinations and other gifts to children living in remote villages. Or you can load gifts onto the back of a ChildFund postie bike for the aid workers to deliver to joyful children. There are many gifts for you to choose from – ducks, fruit trees, chickens, seeds, pigs, water filters, books, school kits and scholarships for girls.

Every Gift for Good comes with a lovely card that tells the story behind your gift, so your loved ones know exactly how it will help change the life of a child.

Most Needed Gifts

Life Savers

For remote communities in places like Laos, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea, even simple medical care and basic hygiene items can be hard to come by. That’s why measures like mosquito nets, first aid and hygiene kits, as well as vaccinations against diseases like tuberculosis (TB), can be the difference between life and death.

Food and Water Audrey Hepburn once said that “water is life, and clean water is health” and she could not have summed it up better. Clean water is essential, and a gift of a well or water filters can improve the health of a whole community. And with irrigation, seeds and seedlings, a harvest can be grown to bring healthy food and income to families determined to give their children a good life.

Education

Your gift to help children get an education is a gift that will last them a lifetime, whether it is pencils and books in a school kit, a solar lamp to read and do homework by, or a coat to keep them warm and healthy during bitterly cold winters.

Animals Eggs, milk and meat are vital sources of food and income. The animal’s fertiliser fuels gardens and fields to improve crops. Children with enough to eat, and extra family income, can go to school and their parents can also afford medicines when needed.