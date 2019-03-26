Chief Economist River Paul named Telstra ACT Business Woman of the Year 2019

River Paul, Chief Economist and Statistician of the Australian Financial Security Authority (AFSA), is the 2019 Telstra Australian Capital Territory Business Woman of the Year.

In her role, Ms Paul provides insight about the economy of the future and works to educate and empower decision makers, both in households and businesses.

She aims to give the power back to the public, allowing them to understand what to expect if things go wrong in the economy.

“As technology continues to transform our world, algorithms, data and analytics will continue to grow in importance,” Ms Paul said.

One of her most significant achievements was establishing the statistics and economic analysis function in AFSA, which involved rapid expansion of published statistics so information is open and easily accessible to the community.

Ms Paul also took home the ACT Public Sector and Academia Award, which recognises women who have dedicated themselves to making an impact in education or the public service.

Telstra Marketing and Chief Brand Officer, Jeremy Nicholas, said, “The solutions Ms Paul has implemented have seen AFSA’s processes become globally regarded as best practice. She leads the way in providing human-centred solutions to issues including personal insolvency. A leader in her field, she strives to make the greatest positive impact she can and dares to work differently.”

For 24 years, the Telstra Business Women’s Awards have recognised and celebrated the outstanding achievements of Australian women in business.

River Paul will join the other 2019 State and Territory winners in Sydney for the National Awards judging on Wednesday 15 May. The national winners will then be announced at a dinner celebration on Thursday 16 May.

Also recognised at the 2019 Telstra Australian Capital Territory Business Women’s Award were:

Catherine Smith set up multi-disciplinary firm, Wholistic Financial Solutions, in 2010 to provide rounded and objective financial advice, tailored to her clients’ own individual circumstances.

From the very start of her career, Catherine Smith had a vision of using her knowledge to help people build better lives for themselves. Intent on providing the Australian population with rounded and objective financial advice, tailored to their own individual circumstances, Catherine set up multi-disciplinary firm, Wholistic Financial Solutions, in 2010. A team of professionals qualified to advise clients across a broad spectrum of financial fields, the business works in the best interests of its clients to successfully guide them to financial freedom. Up until recently, Catherine was the sole Owner, Director, Practice Manager, and only go-to person to solve all problems. She has since trained highly skilled specialists to take the lead on some parts of the business, leaving her to focus on what she does best: guiding clients’ wealth through financial planning, investment and property investment.

Gabrielle Costigan has a distinguished international career in the defence, aviation and logistics industries, including 20 years serving in the Australian Defence Force.

Gabrielle has had a distinguished international career in the defence, aviation and logistics industries, where she has built a reputation for strong leadership and driving organisational success, including 20 years serving in the Australian Defence Force. She is now the CEO of BAE Systems Australia, the country’s largest defence company. BAE Systems develops advanced technology to protect people and keep critical information and infrastructure secure. Its aim is to help keep Australia safe and contribute to creating a prosperous, secure and ultimately successful nation. Gabrielle attributes much of her success to date to her combined experience in the army and in business, which gives her a unique perspective that isn’t shared by many of her peers. Gabrielle is also a board member for the Australian-ASEAN Council, providing advice on relevant bilateral or regional issues in Southeast Asia.

MissingSchool was founded in 2012 when Megan Gilmour and two other mothers came together after their children survived critical and life-threatening illnesses. It aims to help sick children maintain connection with school.

MissingSchool was born in 2012 when Megan Gilmour and two other mothers came together after their children survived critical and life-threatening illnesses. They knew that maintaining a connection with school during this difficult time would offer the children a sense of normality and allow them to keep up-to-date with their education. Around Australia, 60,000 seriously ill children are at home or in hospital unable to attend school and an estimated 600,000 students experience a chronic illness that affects their learning in school. MissingSchool supports families, mobilises the efforts of governments, educators, and health professionals, researches best practice, and uses telepresence robot technology to connect sick children to school. Megan’s vision for the future is that continuous school connection for seriously sick kids will be the norm.

As the Marketing Manager of HorizonOne Recruitment, Fiona Grimmer is helping to successfully disrupt the recruitment industry in Canberra – moving away from the sales approach of transactional recruitment experiences.

As the Marketing Manager of HorizonOne Recruitment, Fiona Grimmer is helping to successfully disrupt the recruitment industry in Canberra – moving away from the sales approach of transactional recruitment experiences. Fiona is recognised as a leader in the recruitment industry, creating bespoke marketing campaigns, which attract quality candidates to HorizonOne and the clients they partner with. After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2012, Fiona feared she might never be able to manage a successful career and have a fulfilling personal life. She hopes to use her business success opportunities as a platform to share her story and inspire others in a similar position.