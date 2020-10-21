Choosing The Perfect Caravan Park For Your Next Trip

Caravanning is a great option for people that want to take an affordable trip but want a step up from camping. You can still get out in nature and enjoy a lot of the same freedoms that you do with camping, but you have a proper bed to sleep in and you don’t need to go through the hassle of putting up a tent.

But there is a lot of planning that goes into a caravanning trip and lots of important things to consider if you want your trip to be a success. The most important decision that you need to make is which caravan site you are going to stay in, and picking one is tougher than you might think. These are the factors you should take into account when deciding on a caravan park.

The Surrounding Area

Before you think about the actual site itself, it’s important to consider the surrounding area. Unless you want to stay in the caravan for the entire trip, you need to pick a location that has plenty going on. Places like the Summerstar Park in Walpole, for example, are perfect because they have all sorts of local activities that you can get involved in. It’s easy to find things to do in Walpole so you won’t get bored and even if you go with the whole family, there will be something for everybody. However, there are plenty of caravan parks out there that look great and have all of the best facilities, but they’re in the middle of nowhere and there is nothing to do in the surrounding area, so you will easily get bored.

The Facilities

Now that you have found an area that you like, you need to check what facilities the site has and decide what your priorities are. Are you happy with a simple site that just offers a pitch and an electrical hookup or do you want a site with more going on? If you are going with the family, somewhere that has a swimming pool and an on-site restaurant is always good. Even though you will be venturing outside the caravan site, it’s handy to have the option of on-site facilities. Many caravan parks have activities for kids, which is a great way for the parents to get a few hours to themselves so they can do things that the kids won’t be interested in.

The Pitch Size

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that the pitch will be big enough for your caravan because they range in size and price. It’s not just the size of the caravan that you need to consider, it’s all of the added extras. Are you going to bring an awning with you? Do you want to have a BBQ? You’ll need extra space for all of this stuff so you will need a bigger pitch. However, a bigger pitch will be more expensive, so you need to find the right balance.

These are all important considerations to make when choosing the perfect caravan park for your next trip.