Christmas Games for PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad & Android

Hidden Object It’s the holiday season, and you’ve been invited to a Christmas wedding! The joyous festivities are short-lived as a sorceress curses the newlyweds and their guests! It’s up to you to break the spell and save Christmas before it’s too late. Do you have what it takes? Find out in this enchanting Hidden-Object Puzzle adventure! Available for: PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android.

Oz is celebrating its first Christmas, and your friends want you to join them for the festivities! But your joy is short-lived when goblins steal all of Oz’s presents! It’s up to you to track down the culprits and bring the Christmas spirit back to the people. Can you save the holidays in time? Find out in this marvelous hidden-object puzzle adventure game! Available for: PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone.



Everybody knows that Santa gives presents to nice children, but who visits the naughty ones? After your sister does something bad, Berta the evil Christmas spirit and her mean elves take her away. The only way to save her is by performing good deeds and helping make the holiday season more cheerful for others. With the help of Jack Frost, can you save the holidays before it’s too late? Available for: PC, Mac.

Everyone deserves a second chance – even the stingiest of them all. Your Uncle Scrooge asks for your help, but some friendly Christmas ghosts have other plans for him… and you. Undo the bad turns in his life as your uncle’s alter egos work either with – or against – you to change the man’s fate once and for all. Available for: PC, Mac.



You adopt a forlorn kitten on Christmas Eve, but little did you know what that innocent cat would get you into. It seems a thief has ransacked Santa’s purrrfect little toy town, stealing the Christmas star! Why would anyone want to stop Christmas from coming? Find out in this family-friendly game that’s just right for one and all during the holidays. The festive soundtrack will put you in the Christmas mood! And you’ll love the variety in the hidden-object puzzles and enjoy the fresh new mini-games. Available for: PC, Mac.

Christmas Wonderland 7 is crammed full of fabulous presents and hidden surprises with lots of gorgeous graphics and puzzles for all the family to enjoy. Find Golden Trees and get game rewards and achievements along the way. Visit Santa’s Candyland Grotto with dad, see baby reindeer, nativity displays and superb Christmas scenes. Decorate the house, visit Springfield’s Winter Fair, Fire Station and Victorian Hotel. It’s Christmas Eve and Santa’s on his way! Available for: PC, Mac.



Match 3 Help the Elf prepare the town for Christmas with beautiful ornaments and decorations! Build cafes and shops for the Christmas fair, decorate the fir-tree and town hall, find beautiful ornaments, illuminations and ice sculptures to bring on the Christmas spirit. Use incredible powerups to blast through the puzzles and have a fantastic Christmas Puzzle holiday! Available for: PC, Mac.

Puzzles

The Ultimate Christmas Puzzler is a stunning collection of over 100 jigsaws, spot the difference, rotating tiles and other diverse puzzles. With four levels of difficulty, everyone can enjoy the holiday puzzle fun. Sit back, relax and enjoy these terrific brain teasers hour after hour alone, or with family and friends. Available for: PC.



Time Management In Delicious: Emily’s Christmas Carol Collector’s Edition, Emily and the family set out on a trip up north to a cute little cottage for the holidays. It turns out their train ride may follow the tracks to new friends and unexpected adventure… So bake a big batch of cookies, and settle in with a hot drink to warm up your Christmas spirit in Delicious: Emily’s Christmas Carol Collector’s Edition! Available for: PC, Mac.

Arcade & Action

The never-ending invasion of intergalactic fowl looking to free their oppressed Earth family truly never ends and this holiday season is no exception. You’d think we’d call a ceasefire so all sides could enjoy this joyous time of year, but unfortunately we will see no such reprieve. Instead, the invaders have taken symbols of this festive holiday and turned them against us. Fight gingerbread men, giant snowmen and chickens donning Santa hats. Someone has to put down the eggnog and do the fighting on Earth’s behalf. This Christmas, will you save us from impending doom and set out across the galaxy to defend our hearth and home? Available for: PC, Mac.

The Chicken Invaders are back and it’s up to you to stop them in this Christmas themed Action & Arcade game! Deck the halls with chicken beaks as you blast them out of the sky and dodge their overwhelming ornaments. Don’t be distracted by their adorable Christmas hats…these birds are out for blood! Fry up the fowls and serve up a delicious serving of justice in Chicken Invaders: Ultimate Omelette Christmas Edition! Available for: PC, Mac.

Mahjong

On this wintry night you can plunge into the magic of the traditional Christmas story in the spirit of Dickens and play mahjong in six unique locations! Earn trophies and use special golden tiles and rare wandering tiles to earn more points on your rise to victory. Complete over 100 unique levels in six unique locations, discover classic and dynamic layouts, and collect heaps of gifts on Christmas night! Give yourself the gift of Christmas Mahjong and all the trophies will be yours! Available for: PC, Mac.

Dive into the holiday atmosphere with the new Mahjong Christmas 2! Complete Mahjong levels to suit any taste – classic, themed and fast levels to while away the time during the holiday bustle and tall 15-layer levels and giant 200-tile levels for those long Christmas evenings! Over 8 hours of gameplay and more than 100 unique levels await you, with varying difficulty and speed. Prepare for a magical journey! You’ll be able to skate on ice, visit a toy store, warm yourself by a cozy old hearth and have a wonderful time this Christmas! Available for: PC, Mac.

Card & Board

Help Santa solve a mystery in this festive and story driven solitaire game. Visit many locations around the North Pole and Santa’s Village. Visit the Christmas Store where you can purchase items to help you on your travels. Collect Santa hats to complete levels and earn Santa coins along the way. Available for: PC, Mac.



