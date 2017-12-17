Christmas Games for PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad & Android

Get into the Christmas spirit with these Christmas themed hidden object, match 3, time management, puzzle and mahjong games. These games are available to try for free by free download from Big Fish Games. Games can also be from AU$7.27* (US$6.99) for the regular version and AU$14.55* (US$13.99) for the Collector’s Edition.
*Prices are for Big Fish Game Club Members. Non-club members pay AU$10.39 (US$9.99) for the regular version and AU$20.80 (US$19.99) for the Collector’s Edition. However, first-time customers receive a very generous discount on their first game purchase!
Oz is celebrating its first Christmas, and your friends want you to join them for the festivities! But your joy is short-lived when goblins steal all of Oz’s presents! It’s up to you to track down the culprits and bring the Christmas spirit back to the people. Can you save the holidays in time? Find out in this marvelous hidden-object puzzle adventure game! Available for: PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone.
Everyone deserves a second chance – even the stingiest of them all. Your Uncle Scrooge asks for your help, but some friendly Christmas ghosts have other plans for him… and you. Undo the bad turns in his life as your uncle’s alter egos work either with – or against – you to change the man’s fate once and for all. Available for: PC, Mac.
Christmas Wonderland 7 is crammed full of fabulous presents and hidden surprises with lots of gorgeous graphics and puzzles for all the family to enjoy. Find Golden Trees and get game rewards and achievements along the way. Visit Santa’s Candyland Grotto with dad, see baby reindeer, nativity displays and superb Christmas scenes. Decorate the house, visit Springfield’s Winter Fair, Fire Station and Victorian Hotel. It’s Christmas Eve and Santa’s on his way! Available for: PC, Mac.
Puzzles
The Ultimate Christmas Puzzler is a stunning collection of over 100 jigsaws, spot the difference, rotating tiles and other diverse puzzles. With four levels of difficulty, everyone can enjoy the holiday puzzle fun. Sit back, relax and enjoy these terrific brain teasers hour after hour alone, or with family and friends. Available for: PC.
Arcade & Action
The never-ending invasion of intergalactic fowl looking to free their oppressed Earth family truly never ends and this holiday season is no exception. You’d think we’d call a ceasefire so all sides could enjoy this joyous time of year, but unfortunately we will see no such reprieve. Instead, the invaders have taken symbols of this festive holiday and turned them against us. Fight gingerbread men, giant snowmen and chickens donning Santa hats. Someone has to put down the eggnog and do the fighting on Earth’s behalf. This Christmas, will you save us from impending doom and set out across the galaxy to defend our hearth and home? Available for: PC, Mac.
Mahjong
On this wintry night you can plunge into the magic of the traditional Christmas story in the spirit of Dickens and play mahjong in six unique locations! Earn trophies and use special golden tiles and rare wandering tiles to earn more points on your rise to victory. Complete over 100 unique levels in six unique locations, discover classic and dynamic layouts, and collect heaps of gifts on Christmas night! Give yourself the gift of Christmas Mahjong and all the trophies will be yours! Available for: PC, Mac.
Card & Board
Help Santa solve a mystery in this festive and story driven solitaire game. Visit many locations around the North Pole and Santa’s Village. Visit the Christmas Store where you can purchase items to help you on your travels. Collect Santa hats to complete levels and earn Santa coins along the way. Available for: PC, Mac.