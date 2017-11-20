Christmas Giving Grows on Trees at Oxfam Australia

Oxfam Australia’s Christmas tree campaign has been running for more than 30 years, delivering trees to homes across Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, with all proceeds supporting Oxfam’s work tackling poverty in communities around the world.

If there is anything better than a freshly cut, pine scented Christmas tree, it is one that gives back to charity.

“Having a real, pine Christmas tree in your home is one of the most joyful parts of the festive season,” said Oxfam Australia’s Project Manager for the Christmas tree campaign, Madelaine Zajdler.

“Knowing you’re supporting vital, life-changing projects around the world just makes the whole experience all the more meaningful.”

Oxfam Christmas trees are sustainably grown on a family-run farm and for each tree cut down, two are planted in its place.

Oxfam works in more than 85 countries around the world, empowering communities with the tools to tackle poverty. This includes implementing long-term projects, campaigning for change at a government and corporate level, and responding to humanitarian emergencies.

“Buying an Oxfam Christmas tree is a great way to make your Christmas more ethical,” said Ms Zajdler.

“It’s also a great option for young families who want to teach their kids about charitable giving at Christmas time, when we tend to get so caught up in the ritual of gift-giving. Buying an Oxfam Christmas tree is the perfect way to make a donation to support people living in poverty, while also enjoying Christmas festivities.”

Oxfam Christmas Trees can be picked up from conveniently located depots in each city on Saturday 2 December for just $85 or dropped off to your home for $120.

Oxfam Christmas trees can be ordered online here and orders can be made up until 27 November 2017.

Oxfam also has a range of beautiful, handmade Christmas tree decorations available through Oxfam Shop, which can be bought online or at 13 shop locations nationwide.

Every product sold through the Oxfam Shop supports artisans and producers in developing countries to access income opportunities through fair and ethical trade.