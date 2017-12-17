Christmas Recipes: Glazed Leg of Ham

This free recipe for Glazed Leg of Ham is courtesy of Woolworths Supermarkets where prices have dropped in every department – from food and drinks, to Christmas decorations, toys and gifts.

Ingedidents:

7.5kg whole leg ham

4 whole cloves

3 cups brown sugar

275g cranberry sauce

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 160°c. Line a large roasting pan with baking paper. Position on the lowest shelf in the oven and remove other shelves.

2. Remove rind from ham by gently running your thumb between the rind and fat of ham. Carefully pull back the rind to expose the fat. Cut rind off at shank, leaving fat.

3. Using a small, sharp knife, score ham fat in a diamond pattern about 5mm deep. Take care not to cut into the meat. Push a clove into the center of each diamond. combine sugar and cranberry sauce in a bowl. Thickly brush mixture over ham. Place ham in prepared pan.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Brush again with mixture. Return to oven for further 30-35 minutes until golden. Remove from oven and transfer to a large serving platter.

5. To carve, hold the shank firmly in one hand, while you carve then slices from the ham with a sharp carving knife. Lay ham slices onto a serving platter.

Note: cloves add a subtle flavor and are also decoration.