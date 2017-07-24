Clarins Tri-Intensive Brightening Serum Luxury Size

About Clarins

Since being founded in Paris more than 60 years ago, Clarins has become an iconic brand internationally. At Clairns, it’s all about you.

Clarins’ pioneering formulas are continually being reinvented as plant science and technology advance—a process known as Permanent Innovation, and a practical expression of the founders motto: “Do more, do better and enjoy doing so.”

Even if a product is a best seller, the formula will be enriched and enhanced to deliver more quality, sensorial pleasure and beauty.

The most emblematic example of this approach is Double Serum, created in 1985—the first double-phase (hydric + lipidic) serum formulated to help boost the skin’s five vital functions (hydration, nourishment, oxygenation, prevention and protection) essential to maintaining the skin’s youthful appearance. This classic formula has been revisited for the seventh time and is a favourite of millions of consumers worldwide. More than 100 international press awards crown its success.