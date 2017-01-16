Clarks Australia Back to School Range for 2017

Add a little bounce to their step with Clarks Active Air. Active Air for boys and girls uses air channels in the footbed to absorb impact, making them kind on kids’ feet. Scotch ($139.95) for boys is a functional velcro school shoe. The double velcro straps with durable rubber ends make it the best option for junior kids. Petite ($134.95) for girls is a stylish and functional mary-jane girls’ school shoe with a simple velcro strap which is perfect for easy on and off.

Junior Boys Daytona Youth ($134.95) is a flexible and supportive school shoe that comes in an unbeatable range of lengths and widths to make sure your child’s feet are supported all day, every day. Features leather upper, lining and sock with a soft cushioned foot bed. Tornado ($159.95) has a sporty Dual Density, lightweight EVA/Rubber outsole that bends and flexes with the foot making it the perfect school shoe for active kids. Based on the global best selling Trigenic construction this style features a leather upper, sporty mesh lining and antibacterial sock. Ash Boys ($79.95) is the ultimate all purpose school sports shoe with a removable innersole so that as your child’s feet grow, the shoe will too. Features secure velcro straps and elastic laces for easy on and off, and durable out sole that won’t mark floors.

Junior Girls

Intrigue Junior ($129.95) is a girls Mary Jane school shoe simply designed with a buckle fastening strap. Features include a leather upper, lining and sock as well as a removable moulded innersole. Available in whole and half sizes and a range of width fittings.

Ash Girls ($79.95) is the ultimate all purpose school sports shoe with a removable innersole so that as your child’s feet grow, the shoe will too. Features secure velcro straps and elastic laces for easy on and off, and durable out sole that won’t mark floors.

Infinity Junior ($129.95) is a girls lace up school shoe, features include leather upper, lining and sock as well as a removable moulded innersole. Available in whole and half sizes and a range of width fittings.

School Shoes for Seniors Clarks Senior range offers stylish shoes for young adults with the same technology and quality they’ve grown up with. Madison (for young women) and Camden (for young men) are based on best selling adult shoe constructions and offer the sophistication and class that you would expect from Clarks’ adult range, bundled into stylish and comfortable school shoes. View the entire range of School Shoes for Senior Boys and Girls online at Clarks Australia.

Size & Fit

A shoe size is based on both the length of the foot and the measurement around the foot at its widest part. Some people have one foot slightly longer than the other – this is perfectly normal. Many people also may not fit into a standard ‘whole’ size, which is why half sizes are so important.