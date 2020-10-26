“Clutter” To Self Storage Move Guide: Tips For Storage Preparation

Things find a way of accumulating whether you live in your home for a year or decades. If money has been invested into an item, it goes in the closet even if there will never be a purpose for it until there is no longer space for these useless objects.

But rather than to donate, gift, have broken pieces repaired, or toss irreparable items, there comes a time to think of a way to store these in a way to preserve them in order to make room for new “practical” purchases.

This is why self-storage facilities in Australia are thriving – go here for details. Residents can downsize or even renovate existing homes with their prized possessions safely tucked away in a locked structure.

It’s a simple and exceptionally convenient resource for people who want to hold on to cherished belongings that will potentially have a purpose again at some point or hold excess household goods until the homeowners either move into larger quarters or complete a remodel.

Preparing Belongings For Self Storing

The storage facilities come in a multitude of sizes with plenty of space to pack a wide range of materials. It takes careful planning and a knack to load the unit in an organized, logical way to make the most of the room. You also need to prepare the items to be stored for any length of time to preserve its integrity.

Practicality: Pack using a systemic, practical approach so that when you attempt to find something, it’s easily accessible without taking an excessive amount of time.

Make sure that all the objects have protection from any kind of dampness, dirt, dust, which can ultimately lead to damages. In order to do this, you might need to get recommendations for effective packing techniques.

Only place materials that are clean and dry.

Large objects should be broken down so the individual pieces can be more easily protected.

Only invest in quality materials for packing using adequate padding and making sure to pack boxes to capacity with tight seals.

Each individual object that you place will have general guidelines you should follow for putting it into storage for the best protection. It will take careful consideration, planning, and effort as you go from room to room.

**Furniture

Furniture should be cleaned before storing it away. Vacuum to eliminate areas of dirt or any dust and clean the surfaces with a mild solution of water/soap. It should completely dry (a suggestion: in the air, outside in the sun).

Protection, like leather conditioner (if appropriate) can be applied, or for wood, a wax seal to prevent risks for mold growth. Metal material should be rubbed down with oil as prevention from rust and tarnish.

Large pieces need to be broken down so that the individual pieces are more easily protected. Use rags or bubble wrapping to protect any protruding components. Keep all the parts of one furnishing together, and the hardware in plastic sealed bags taped to that piece. Finally, these will be covered by either blankets or fabric covers designated for furnishings in a white color. See this link https://homeguides.sfgate.com/store-furniture-climate-control-20269.html for guidance on furniture storage.

**Appliances

Appliances need to be emptied and thoroughly cleaned (defrosted) using a bleach or baking soda solution for adequate disinfection and to dispel odors. Water needs to be cleared out from the hoses and inside mechanics, such as with washing machines and dishwashers. Hoses and cables should be tied with detached hoses and other attachments placed inside the machines. Keep doors ajar slightly to maintain ventilation in order to keep away nasty odors and stop condensation from forming.

**Electronics

Clean electronic equipment making sure it is entirely dust-free. If you have the original boxes, you should pack them in those or boxes of a comparable size and a good quality. Empty areas in the containers should be filled with crumpled paper, “peanuts,” or foam sheets the optimum in protection.

The boxes need to be sealed with no chance for dampness to get in and damage the equipment. Make sure that there is a tight seal over the entire box.

**Clothing

It’s discouraged to fold clothing or pack it tightly in boxes, especially if it’s to be stored for a long time. A rack or rod needs to be used to hang them to prevent wrinkles and to maintain ventilation. It also helps to avoid the potential for mold. For pieces that are delicate or valuable, protective covers will hold integrity.

“Wardrobe boxes” are suggested for clothes that hang as a protective solution from moisture and dust, and a pest repellent like mothballs for items that will be in storage for any significant length of time.

Assistance From The Storage Facility

A reputable storage facility can be of great benefit when you’re preparing your possessions to move. Many of the providers can offer packing advice, let you know how to prepare your belongings, and in most cases, provide quality materials that you can use to package your objects.

In many cases, a representative can help you configure your load against the size units available and help you stay on budget, with most having the advantage of a storage calculator to make the process easier. If you follow the tips and tricks offered and pack things in an organized and practical fashion, you should be able to remain within a manageable price point.

Final Thought

The things we collect over the years may or may not have an incredible value of a monetary nature. Still, we all become sentimentally attached to these objects due to the memories that come with them – the videos that play in our minds when we see these small reminders.

A house can only hold so much after a certain period of time, so we either have to let go and risk losing something that has become special to us, or we obtain more storage. Of course, we have to secure a self-storage unit to make sure these things are protected optimally – only the best will do for life’s little moments.