Considering breast implants? Here’s what you need to know

There’s been an explosion of cosmetic surgery rates across Australia over the past decade with record rates of elective procedures that enhance aesthetic appearance are being performed. From tummy tucks, nose jobs, liposuction and labiaplasty, surgical procedures possibilities are endless. One of the most common procedures that’s consistently popular is breast enhancement. Whether you’re after breast implants in Melbourne or an augmentation in Sydney, read below for some things you should know if you’re considering surgery.

Although implants are a permanent surgical procedure, they are not a set-and-forget procedure. You will be advised to monitor implants via periodic self-exams and attend a review of your implants around the 10 year mark. Surgical revision is not always required; approximately 1 in 5 people will undergo procedures to correct scarring or breakages. Surgeons expect this rate to decline even further as new generation implants hit the market.

On the topic of newer style implants, there are now an extensive range of choices available. This means that the looks you can achieve with implants vary far more than in previous years or decades. Besides saline or silicone, there are now enhancements that harvest fat from other areas of the body and insert it into the chest. Augmentation via fat transfer, or grafting, is popular with people seeking a more natural look.

There are several insertion options when getting implants. The most popular of these is under the breast above the skin fold. Other options include through the nipple and even via the armpit. Aside from different sizes, you’ll also need to select what type of profile you want, or how they will project from your body. You can choose from low, moderate, moderate-plus and high profile. In addition to your preference, your surgeon should also advise what will suit your requirements. The type of profile offers different looks in terms of cleavage, volume, roundness and how they project outward from the body. Don’t forget to ask your surgeon what they will look like over time and if you expect to experience fluctuations in your weight.

Another choice that you’ll face is whether to have the implant positioned in front or behind the pectoral muscle. Under the muscle is often recommended as it obtains a softer, natural look and is also known to reduce the amount of scar tissue that forms over time. However, your body may suit or require them (or one) to be inserted over the pec.

Although getting implants is a routine and safe procedure, there are risks involved. Aside from the factors to keep in mind with any surgery, like the effects of general anaesthesia there are some complications that may arise. In rare cases, some people’s bodies will reject an implant that may require additional surgery to correct or remove. Therefore, you’ll want to select a qualified and professional surgeon who has extensive experience with breast augmentations and the latest procedures. Many offer obligation free consultations so you can meet with several professionals before selecting who will perform your procedure.