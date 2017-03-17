Construction Waste Management for Your Home or Business

Share this: Twitter

If you are anything like me, you like getting things done all by yourself. It is all fun and games, until you undertake a construction or renovation project. While it is highly satisfying to complete one, it comes with a lot of challenges. By the time you learn and adapt to these challenges and start overcoming them, you face your biggest problem in the project so far – Trash.

Heaps of trash gets collected during construction or renovation projects that it too bulky and heavy to get rid of in your car. For similar reasons, your council trash collection service will also refuse to move this enormous pile of trash from your property.

This obviously does not mean you are forever struck with the trash at your home. Here are a few ways you can use to get rid of construction waste:

Plan Ahead

It is important to understand effective waste management starts with reducing the amount of waste produced. While it may seem impossible, you will be surprised with how much of the “waste” we produce can be repurposed or reused. Here are a few ideas:

Dismantle, don’t demolish. Constantly be on the lookout of things that you can use in some other way instead of unnecessary demolition.

Design in such a way that your existing structure and resources can be rearranged or reused instead of being replaced.

Request your suppliers to provide supplies in reusable packaging.

Find clean, dry places and boxes to store items that you salvage.

Rent multiple skip bins for different types of trash for effective segregation. There are a number of rubbish removal companies that provide rental skips in Brisbane.

Donate reusable material

When you don’t need something, instead of throwing it off with waste, donate the material. As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Donating will not only make sure you are reusing stuff, which is much more efficient than recycling, it will make sure you give something back to the society.

Moreover, it will help society in more ways than you can comprehend. For instance, donating will reduce the production and transportation cost of the material, reduce our usage of natural resources, not to mention, you will make someone’s day. Imagine how much of our carbon foot we can reduce if we start taking donating the stuff we don’t use seriously.

Another economical way of getting rid of this kind of waste is to simply sell it. Set up a garage sale, put the items on display, and make some money from you trash!

Recycle!

One cannot stress upon the importance of recycling enough. After you have repurposed, reused, donated and sold everything you could out of your trash, do the following things to recycle the rest:

Create a composite pit at home.

Hire a rubbish removal service to move the recyclable trash to a recycling facility.

If the amount of trash is not much, and it meet the specifications laid out by your council, put it in one of the curbside bins for the council rubbish removal to take care of it.

Contact a salvage yard, they will pick up metals like steel, aluminium, and copper, and even broken electronic appliances like toasters.

Conclusion

Sometimes it can get confusing when it comes to getting rid of your construction and renovation waste. Although, with just a little bit of effort, getting rid of trash is not rocket science. If you have any other tips that might be helpful, please share them in the comments below.