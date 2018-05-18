Control Your Child’s Internet & Mobile Phone Use with the best parental control app

Qustodio is the internet’s best parental control app for families worldwide because it provides parents with the smart tools to supervise and control their kids activity online.

Designed to supervise, manage and protect your child’s device on the go, Qustodio enables a parent to block pornography, control games and apps on their child’s device, track calls and SMS, limit your child’s screen time, and view their social network activity. Qustodio will track your child’s location** and there’s also a panic button* to call for help.

These days children start using the internet at a very young age. According to one study¹ kids as young as 3 have their own tablet and 32% of kids aged 8 to 11 have their own smartphone. While the internet can be used as an educational tool to assist your child’s learning, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the amount of time their children are spending online.

Research has found that children aged 5-7 are spending 4½ hours a day on these devices and tweens aged 8-12 are spending 6 hours a day. Teenagers aged 13-19 are spending on average 9 hours a day glued to tablets and smartphones². Qustudio enables parents to easily limit the amount of time their children spend on these devices each day.

While parents are concerned about the amount of time their children are spending on the these devices each day, there are far bigger threats on the internet. Parents need to monitor their children’s devices for threats such as; cyberbulling, online predators and sexting. The Qustodio app helps parents to keep their children safe online by blocking adult content and providing full visibility of a child’s internet and smartphone use.

How does it work?

Qustodio makes it easy to supervise and manage your child’s device use. Simply download and install the Qustodio app on your child’s iOS, Android, Kindle, Mac and Windows devices ie., smartphones, tablets, Kindle, Mac and PC desktop computers. Download and install Qustodio’s parental control app on your smartphone or tablet, or login to the Qustodio website’s Family Portal dashboard to monitor your children’s activities in real-time.

The app’s smart filters block adults only content such as pornography on your child’s devices. Parents can also limit the amount of time your kids spend on all devices and set time limits on games and social media apps. The parental control app and Family Portal dashboard can also block apps you don’t want your child using. Parents can also view their child’s calls and texts and if necessary, block contacts in your child’s device.

Qustudio can also help a child who is lost or in trouble. In an emergency your child can easily send you a Panic Alert and because the app tracks your child’s location, you’ll know exactly where your child is in real time. So while your child may not like you monitoring their smartphone and internet use, he or she will be glad you installed the app in an emergency.

How much does it cost?

While it’s free to download and try the Qustudio app from anywhere in the world, some features will require the purchase of a Premium Plan. The Premium Plans start from $54.95/year ($4.58 a month) for up to 5 devices.

*Available for Android devices only.

**Available on Android and IOS devices only.

