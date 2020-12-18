Coping With Your First Few Weeks as a New Dog Owner

Have you considered owning a dog in the past? Perhaps there have been a couple of roadblocks that prevent you from adopting one. Maybe you’re worried about the time investment, or perhaps you’re unsure if your home is suitable for a large canine companion. To give you an idea of what it’s like to own a dog, we’re going to talk you through some tips on how people cope with their first few weeks as a new dog owner.

You’re going to run out of supplies, so make sure you have plenty stored at home

If you live relatively far from a supermarket then it’s worth the time and effort to stock up on some basic supplies. The big ones to remember are dog food, shampoo, conditioner and also bags for cleaning up after them. Your dog may also need some specific kinds of medication if they have an illness. These types of supplies should be offered by your veterinarian, but if the medicine can be purchased off the shelf then having extra supplies is never a bad idea. Absorbent paper towels and odour neutralisers are also helpful if your dog is still learning where they can go to the toilet.

You’ll be overwhelmed with food choices, so you may want to seek some help

When you first look at the dog food aisle in a supermarket, you’re going to be overwhelmed with different choices. There are popular brands such as Ivory Coat dog food, but you’ll also find supermarket brands that might be tempting due to their price. At the end of the day, it’s the nutrition that you should be concerned about, so you may want to seek some help from friends and family members who are also dog owners. Alternatively, you can speak to your veterinarian who should be able to set up a diet plan for your dog so they get the right amount of nutrition. This can also help you save money on dog food as it can get expensive if you only buy from luxury brands.

You’ll be distracted all the time because your dog wants to play

Dogs can be incredibly distracting and not always in a good way. If you find that you need to spend a lot of time at home in silence due to your studies or for work purposes, then you’re going to have a hard time getting anything done with your dog around. As such, we do recommend that you try to establish some kind of schedule where you play with your dog so that it doesn’t eat into your work or private time. Having a family to take care of your dog is a great option, but there are also some tips to help you work from home with a dog. For instance, you could give your dog their own space, you could take them for a walk before you start working, or you could train them by not giving them attention when you need to work.