Corporate Clothing – 5 Creative Ideas For Your Team Uniform

Standardising fashion in the workspace has long been a part of employment. Anyone who has ever worked in retail, food service or many of the other industries requiring uniforms knows the discomfort of wearing uniforms that are ill-fitting or just plain unattractive. Furthermore, after several times through the wash, the clothing looks worn and often do just the opposite of promoting the brand.

However, work uniforms are necessary for businesses to promote their brands. Today’s fashion technology, though, has made it possible for businesses to dress their employees in work apparel that is comfortable, stylish, but meets corporate guidelines. Moreover, today’s technology makes it possible for businesses to promote their business while setting them apart from competitors, whether we are talking about monogrammed embroidered shirts or smart logos that catch the attention of the public.

Continue reading for more on tips on creatively designing work uniforms for your brand.

Personalise It

Take your standard uniform for both male and female employees, and then allow your new hires to personalise it. For example, if you run a sporting retail store whose uniforms are a t-shirt paired with khaki or jean, allow them to write their own personal logo on the front or back of the t-shirt, as opposed to ordering the same standard logo for everyone. Your employees can have fun telling the world who they are, as long as it is appropriate, while promoting the brand. If you are worried about the extra expense related to altering the brand uniforms, then pass the costs off to the employee. In fact, a good way to order uniforms this way would be to allow them to order the uniform themselves from the company, and this way they can include any graphic or language they want on the clothing.

Keep It Functional

When creating a design for work apparel, keep your employees and the environment they work in mind. For example, if your employees work in a fabric store, the uniforms should also include clothing that would accommodate the tools needed when working with crafters. Your standard uniform could be dressed up with an apron that can hold scissors, tape measure, and other tools used in the course of business.

Use Promotional Campaigns As A Platform

Incorporate promotional campaigns into the brand platform. For example, if the hottest product you are selling is a pair of jeans, then give employees a pair of jeans and allow employees to alter uniforms to fit in with the campaign. For one, it adds variety to the workplace uniform while at the same time promoting your brand.

Use Colour Template

Another way to simply and creatively design uniforms is to leave it up to the employees to create the style of their clothing. However, you provide guidelines as to what is appropriate in the establishment but include a colour template that would allow them to wear any combination of the brand colours in their ensemble. Then, provide name tags, caps, aprons or any other accessory to bring the total look together. If your establishment is upscale, ties, scarves and jewellery can accessorise the outfit.

Get Creative With Graphics

If you really want to catch the attention of the public, use t-shirts to grab their attention. Sensational logos that play on their trade can all be the source of conversation, and in some cases, laughter. Furthermore, these t-shirts give the public a sense of your brand identity.

Comfortable, Creative Brand Apparel

Clothing employees, in some cases thousands of employees, can be difficult, especially in occupations where employment transiency is high. However, modern brands can definitely create clothes that standardise the company mission while being cost-efficient. Whether fun and whimsical or sophisticated and business-like, your brand’s team uniforms can be integrated into the workplace in a way that promotes your company without getting in the way of business.